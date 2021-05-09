ELIZABETHTON — Conventional wisdom says this is the way baseball is meant to be played.
Locked in a sparkling-clean District 1-AA elimination game Sunday at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark, Sullivan South manufactured a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to keep its season alive with a 1-0 verdict over Sullivan East.
While East (14-16) packs away the equipment until next spring, South (20-7) stays alive to face Elizabethton in an elimination game back here Monday at 6 p.m.
South veteran coach Anthony Richardson wasn’t sure which side might survive this one-hour, 38-minute pitching duel — one walk each, no errors by either team — between East right-hander Dylan Bartley and South left-hander Drew Hoover.
“Bartley threw great, Hoover threw great ... they made plays, we made plays,” Richardson said. “Shoot, we just about could still be out there playing. It was a great ballgame.”
GAME-WINNING SEQUENCE
Isaac Haynie, a junior who bats leadoff for the Rebels, got the winning rally started by lining an opposite-field double that screamed just inside the third-base bag by a whisker.
“Tough chance right there,” East coach Mike Breuninger said. “Tough play.”
Hoover then did his job with a groundout to second base, moving Haynie over to third and setting the stage for powerful Sean Reed.
A junior, Reed barreled a line-drive sacrifice fly to left field to easily plate Haynie.
“It’s nice to contribute to the team in a big way like that,” the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Reed said.
It was Baseball 101.
“The ABCs of baseball — get ‘em on, get ‘em over and get ‘em in,” Richardson said. “Luckily we had that double to lead off and then Drew had a good AB getting him over to third. Then (Reed) did what he had to do to get that run in here, thankfully.”
PITCHERS’ DUEL
Hoover won a terrific pitcher’s duel with a 119-pitch, complete-game effort. Backed by terrific defense, the sophomore allowed five hits, struck out eight and retired his final seven batters.
“Coach said we just had to focus on that first-pitch strike and that’s what I tried to do,” the 6-foot-2, 175-pound southpaw said. “He said to let ‘em hit it to our defense and our defense would make the plays, and that’s exactly what happened. It was a good win.”
Bartley, meanwhile, was every bit as good, allowing just three hits.
“Dylan gave all he had — the whole team did,” Breuninger said. “This will sting a while because we kind of felt we outplayed them. We had a couple chances, but the ball didn’t bounce our way.
“I’m super proud of this group, though. We played a tremendous game.”
East teammates Seth Chafin and Tyson Mitchell were the game’s only players with two hits.
BIG MOMENT
East missed its best chance to score after Mitchell led off the top of the third with a double. The Patriots loaded the bases with nobody out, but Bartley was then put away with an infield fly.
With one out and the bases still jammed, the Rebels turned a double play on a hot smash up the middle off the bat of Justice Dillard, extinguishing the would-be rally.
On the play, Hoover deflected the ankle-high liner to shortstop Jackson Dean, who flipped to Eli Jennings for a force at second base. Jennings then threw in vain to try and get Dillard at first.
However, following an umpire conference, the field official ruled that the Patriot runner at second base had interfered with Jennings on the pivot, and a double play was awarded.
“That interference call right there was a big call, obviously,” Richardson said.
Breuninger wondered afterwards.
“I’d like to see the replay — can we see the video replay?” the East veteran said, half light-heartedly. “There wasn’t any use in arguing because it wasn’t going to change their mind.
“Honestly I was looking at my guy running to beat it out at first. (The field umpire) said our kid at second popped up (after sliding into the bag) and interfered.”