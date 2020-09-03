KINGSPORT — The Sullivan South volleyball team sent a message to the rest of the Three Rivers Conference on Thursday with a four-set home win over Sullivan Central 25-22, 25-15, 25-27 and 25-17.
“It feels good, but we can’t walk out of here not thinking that we still have a lot to work on,” Sullivan South coach Wendy Ratliff said. “I think everybody is in the same place trying to get better after not being able to play.”
The Lady Rebels (3-1, 3-0) got off to great starts in every set except the third and senior Katie Watson was able to slam home the winning kill.
She finished the evening with 18 kills while Olivia Delung had nine kills and 27 assists. Rachel Miller had eight kills and seven digs.
The defense for South was nothing short of sensational, hustling to balls that looked like they were going to drop and eventually wound up winning the point.
Molly Williams racked up 13 digs while Allie Jordan had six.
“I don’t know if I’ve seen us do that in a while, just getting to the ball and doing some crazy stuff,” Ratliff said. “It was really exciting.”
For Central — being a team that has far more power than the Lady Rebels — losing those long rallies was continually deflating.
“That’s nothing new and we knew coming into the game that they were a very scrappy defense,” Central coach Logan Kemp said. “This one is squarely on our shoulders because we didn’t finish.”
The Lady Cougars (5-3, 4-1) got things clicking in the third set and led 20-16, but South rallied to take a 23-22 lead.
Central was able to maintain composure and win the set, but continued to make hitting and serving errors. It was almost a mirror image of Wednesday’s four-set loss at Tennessee High as the Lady Cougars made 11 hitting errors and 12 service errors.
“It shouldn’t take until the third set to decide that we want to play volleyball,” Kemp said.
Elaina Vaughan and Taylor Wilson each had nine kills while Cassadi Cotter threw in eight. Haley Wilson was the assists leader with 28 and also had three digs.
“This was a carry over from last night, error after error and not helping ourselves out,” he said. “I don’t know why everyone keeps calling us the best team. They’re the best team and I think we can put that to rest now.”
Both teams have an open date on Tuesday and the rematch is next Thursday in Blountville. The tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.