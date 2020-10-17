BLUFF CITY — New stars emerged for the Sullivan South football team in Saturday afternoon’s Region 1-4A contest against Sullivan East as the Rebels won the final matchup of the county rivals, 44-0.
South junior backup quarterback Austin Riner took over for starter Ethan Bergeron in the second quarter and feasted on the Patriot defense, racking up three rushing touchdowns and one passing score.
Riner finished the game 7-for-11 with 108 yards through the air and eight carries for 69 yards.
“We still have a lot of things that we need to clean up,” South coach Justin Hilton said. “If you asked our guys, they wouldn’t be satisfied with today. It was nice to come out and had some guys step up.”
The Rebels (7-1, 4-1) had a standout day on defense, intercepting East quarterback Ethan Bradford three times and holding the Patriots to just eight yards of total offense and negative-34 yards on the ground.
Cody Pugh, Eli Iacino and Kaleb McClain were responsible for the South interceptions.
The Rebels defense also recorded a safety in the second quarter as Dominic Cross was tackled in the end zone.
“A lot of what happened in the secondary happened because of the pressure we got up front,” Hilton said. “Our guys were getting back there and getting pressure. We knew they were going to try to throw it up and our guys went up and got the ball.”
Bergeron was replaced after throwing an interception to East’s Hunter Brown as the Rebels were knocking on the door and already ahead by two scores. He had also fumbled earlier in the game when the ball slipped out of his hand on a throwing attempt.
Bergeron finished the game with 65 passing yards in a 6-of-11 passing effort and tallied a rushing score on five carries for six yards.
Riner — a 5-foot-8, 151-pound speedster — is quite different from the 6-foot-3, 247-pound bruiser in Bergeron, but Hilton believed it provided a spark for the offense.
“(Riner) has been patiently waiting for that opportunity and it presented itself today,” Hilton said. “He stepped in there and didn’t really give me a reason to bring him out. We’re going to go with the hot hand like we do at any other position. Today, it was Austin’s day and I thought he did a really nice job leading our offense.”
The South receiving corps had a solid day as Brody Ratliff recorded six catches for 68 yards and Isaac Haynie had a 50-yard play late in the game that set up South’s final score.
Damien McClain caught Riner’s touchdown pass on a screen out of the backfield.
In total, South finished with 333 yards of offense. Eli Topping scored South’s first touchdown from one yard out.
On its homecoming, East (2-4, 1-2) looked like a team that hadn’t practiced in two weeks.
Bradford struggled mightily as the Rebel front pressured him all day and rushed many throws. He ended his day going 9-for-29 with 42 yards.
“We’re not here to make excuses and South is a heck of a ball club,” East first-year head coach JC Simmons said. “They showed up ready and prepared. They wanted to get this last win against us and we didn’t make enough plays.
“The reality is that (Bradford) and Hunter Brown haven’t really played in a month and were running on one practice. It definitely showed.”
The turnaround for South is only five days as it hosts No. 1-ranked Elizabethton on Thursday night in Death Valley.
“Nothing this year has been normal,” Hilton said. “We treated this past Tuesday as if it was Monday and we’re going to treat this Tuesday as if it was Wednesday. We’re going to attack it from every angle because football coaches are creatures of habit and we like structure. We’re going to try to structure it as best we can.”
East will look to get back on the winning track at Sullivan North.
“It will be nice to get back in a routine and back in school next week,” Simmons said. “It’ll be good to be back practicing and trying to build that family environment that we’re looking for.”