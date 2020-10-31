ELIZABETHTON — South Greene quarterback Luke Myers is being touted as an all-state candidate. For good reason.
The dynamic junior had 16 rushes for 180 yards for three touchdowns and passed for another in leading the Rebels to a 35-28 over Happy Valley on Friday night on Warrior Hill. It led Happy Valley coach Jason Jarrett to comment, “If I’ve ever seen an all-state player, he’s one of them.”
With Myers leading the way, the Rebels (10-0) capped off the third undefeated regular season in school history and finished as Region 1-2A football champions.
“It’s special. We’re trying to make history at South Greene and that’s big for us,” Rebels coach Shawn Jones said. “Being from Upper East Tennessee, it’s hard to get all-state recognition, but I’ve looked at Luke’s stats the last few weeks and he’s as good as anybody in the state. If he doesn’t get to be one of the semifinalist (for player of the year), it’s going to be a shame because he has a great year and deserves it.”
The homestanding Warriors (5-3) were left wondering “what if?”
Happy Valley came up empty on two possessions in the red zone and had a costly fumble in the third quarter after a defensive stop that changed the momentum and gave South Greene premium field possession.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our kids. We left it all on the field and gave ourselves an opportunity to play for a share of a championship,” Happy Valley coach Jason Jarrett said. “I couldn’t have asked my kids for anything more. Hats off to a good South Greene team.”
FIRST-HALF BATTLE
Myers first showed his elusiveness on the opening drive. He had a 39-yard run to set up his own 2-yard run for the game’s first touchdown.
Happy Valley appeared to answer with an apparent 9-yard touchdown pass from Eli Ayers to Andrew Little. The pass was ruled incomplete, although the replay on a local television broadcast showed it as a good catch. The Warriors didn’t score on the next play, giving the ball back to the Rebels.
However, a South Greene fumble on the next possession gave Happy Valley the ball back and the Warriors took advantage. Matthew Bahn capped off an 11-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. The extra point missed as the Rebels clung to a 7-6 lead.
Myers shined again on the next possession with 21-yard touchdown run. Happy Valley took over possession with 2:01 left in the half and drove down to the Rebels’ 19, but came up empty with the score remaining 14-6 at the half.
DOWN TO THE WIRE
Happy Valley opened the second half with a 55-yard drive, highlighted by a 24-yard quarterback keeper by Ayers. It was capped off by 11-yard TD run by Bahn, who also ran in the game-tying, two-point conversion.
A defensive stop gave Happy Valley momentum, but a fumble on the next offensive play gave the ball back to the Rebels on the Warriors’ 25.
South Greene took advantage with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Myers to Clint Lamb. The Rebels scored on their next possession with a 3-yard run by Mark Crum and a 28-14 lead.
The Warriors responded with Ayers throwing a lateral pass to Andrew Little, who hit a wide-open Bahn for a 70-yard touchdown.
However, the Rebels scored again on the next drive with a 15-yard touchdown run by Myers.
Happy Valley was down, but not out. An 11-yard touchdown pass from Ayers to Little and the ensuing conversion pulled the Warriors within a touchdown.
A pair of first downs for South Greene with the clock winding down, along with a miscommunication between the game officials and the Happy Valley coaches about a timeout, was enough to end the game.
Bahn finished with 27 carries for 109 yards and caught two passes for 81 yards. Fullback Landon Babb added 32 rushing yards for Happy Valley, while Ayers completed 8 of 17 passes for 61 yards.
“I’m proud of the way we fought. We were down two scores and could have quit,” Jarrett said. “We kept fighting and battling. That’s all I can ask for.”
NEXT UP
Happy Valley will travel to Rockwood in its first-round playoff matchup. South Greene will play host to Cumberland Gap.