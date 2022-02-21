The Happy Valley girls left it all on the floor Monday night.
After seeing the news the school’s legendary boys basketball coach Charlie Bayless died earlier in the day, the Lady Warriors pushed South Greene to the limit in a 37-35 loss in the District 1-2A championship at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
Happy Valley coach Dana Hill saw an effort that would have made the hall of famer Bayless proud. He preached to the team before the game to come out with the proper attitude and effort. They did just that with Kadie Bailey leading the way in the low-scoring affair with 11 points.
Marcida Moore totaled eight and Kenzie Ramey scored seven.
“I told them that we want to be the team that hustles the most out here and we were,” Hill said. “They laid everything they had on the line.”
The Lady Warriors (11-17) trailed 9-8 at the end of first quarter and 17-15 at halftime before coming back to tie 25-25 at the end of the third quarter.
With the game tied at 34-34, South Greene coach Stephen Gregg turned to freshman Madison Hensley to take the big shot. Hensley delivered with a 3-pointer from the arc, which turned out to be the game-winner for the Lady Rebels (16-14).
Addison Williams had 12 points and 10 rebounds for South Greene, while the freshman Hensley finished with seven points and the tournament MVP award.
“We drew up that out of a timeout. She had knocked down a couple of those the other night against Chuckey-Doak which were big shots,” Gregg said about the 3-point goal. “I asked her if she had the confidence to make it and she winked at me. I took a gamble with the freshman and I wouldn’t second-guess it. She doesn’t know how big of a shot that was.”
It was the first district championship for the Lady Rebels in three years after winning the Three Rivers Conference title. Happy Valley finished second in the league and runner-up in the district.
“To go anywhere in our conference, you have to beat South Greene,” Hill said. “That’s the measuring stick for all of us, but our girls stepped up to the challenge. Our girls have been pecking away at them throughout the year and tonight it all came together.”
Third-place game West Greene 48, Chuckey-Doak 40
Tayli Rader scored 15 points and Megan Daniels added nine as the Lady Buffaloes (15-14) got the best of the Lady Knights (6-22).
Faith Yokley totaled 11 points and Hayleigh Hensley finished with 10 to lead Chuckey-Doak.