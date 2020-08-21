ERWIN — South Greene used a strong performance from Luke Myers to start the season with a 38-21 win over Unicoi County in Friday night’s nonconference football opener.
Myers, a junior quarterback, threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for two more. His first touchdown pass covered 15 yards to Preston Bailey in the opening quarter. Later, Myers added a 27-yard touchdown pass to Chandler Fillers.
Unicoi County inched closer when Nehemiah Edwards pushed through for a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:19 left in the third quarter. The Miguel Vasquez extra point cut the South Greene advantage to 23-21.
Myers answered with two touchdown runs in the game’s last 8:23. The first was from the one yard line and he also threw a two-point conversion to Jaylen Ingram to extend the margin to 31-21. Myers raced in from the 13 with 1:29 left for the game’s final score.
Myers finished the evening with 95 rushing yards on 21 attempts. Through the air he went 6-for-8 for 105 yards.
The Rebels jumped out to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter, but Unicoi County found a late answer before halftime. The Blue Devils’ Brock Thompson found Jordan Bridges for a 30-yard touchdown connection which made the score 17-7. A fumble recovery by the Blue Devils on South Greene’s opening possession of the second half turned into a touchdown and cut the margin down to 17-14 in favor of the Rebels.
Thompson finished the night 8-for-16 for 112 yards. Evan Huff was on the receiving end for three catches for 47 yards. Edwards covered 43 yards in 11 carries.