BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan South made sure Sullivan Central didn't have much of a chance Friday night in the final football game between these two old rivals.
The unbeaten Rebels (4-0, 2-0) scored twice in the game's first two minutes and were never pushed, easing to a 38-0 whipping of Central in a Region 1-4A matchup at Bernie Webb Field.
The two schools are set to merge with Sullivan North and create West Ridge High School in 2021, but this final neighborhood confrontation was all South, which finished with 314 total offensive yards to Central's 135.
"This was a conference game and there was a lot of hoopla surrounding this thing, but we tried not to let ourselves get caught up in it all," said fourth-year Rebel head coach Justin Hilton, a part of Sullivan South since the 1980s. "We wanted to come out of here undefeated in conference play."
FAST START
The Rebels led 14-0 barely two minutes in, following a 49-yard touchdown run by quarterback Ethan Bergeron on the game's third play and then a 9-yard scamper by feature running back Elijah Jennings.
Jennings scored after Central fumbled away a kickoff at its own 18.
Running behind an inexperienced offensive line, led by 6-foot-3, 280-pound junior tackle Fletcher Gibson and 6-foot, 245-pound senior guard Bryson Necessary, Bergeron finished with 107 yards rushing on 11 carries and Jennings collected 94 yards on 18 attempts.
"We want to win the line of scrimmage up front offensively and defensively and I don't think we've made any secrets about it," Hilton said. "Prior to Covid we had some good weight room sessions and then when Covid hit these guys did a great job of working out on their own and getting stronger.
"That's a testament to them and their maturity. We've got 23 seniors on this team, so we've got some people who can lead."
OTHERS TO SCORE
South led 24-0 at intermission, following a 34-yard Elijah Iacino field goal and a 15-yard TD pass play from Bergeron to 5-5 Lance Pollack, a 145-pound blur.
The Rebels tacked on a pair of touchdowns in the second half, Eli Topping scoring on a 6-yard scamper and Kaleb McClain getting in on a 15-yard run.
Hilton is quite comfortable with the 6-3, 235-pound Bergeron at the control.
"He's a big 'un," Hilton gushed. "The thing about him is I can get after him and he just goes on about his business. He's real mature that way and he knows if I can get on him, the others had better fall in line. So I love that about him."
SOUTH DEFENSE SHINES
The Rebels, who have allowed just two touchdowns in 16 quarters, were led defensively by the likes of Blake Chandler and Gage Durham, as well as Iacino, who returned an interception 56 yards to set up his field goal.
For Central (2-2, 0-0), quarterback Will Nottingham hit on 13 of 23 passes for 103 yards. Preston Staubus caught five balls for 40 yards to pace the Cougars.
UP NEXT
The road doesn't get any easier for Central, which plays David Crockett on Friday and then Greeneville the following week.
South, meanwhile, faces Volunteer and Grainger the next two weeks.