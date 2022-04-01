KINGSPORT — Claudia Maness delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning as Dobyns-Bennett earned a 4-3 bracket-play win over Tennessee High in the Eastman Invitational on Friday at Brickyard Park.
Sophie Dean led the Tribe with two doubles and two RBIs. She also went the distance in the circle, allowing just one earned run with five strikeouts.
Savannah Hutchins and Catie Zani each had two hits for D-B.
Science Hill 13, North Greene 3
Bree Presnell led the Lady Hilltoppers with three hits.
Madi Holstein was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs with five strikeouts in four innings.
David Crockett 5, Morristown East 3
The Lady Pioneers struck for five fifth-inning runs to earn the win.
Rhyne Massey and Karly Honeycutt each had two hits while Sydney Hodges drove in two runs. Pitcher Cara Wilson overcame an East rally in the bottom of the fifth to earn the win in the circle.
Fulton 2, West Ridge 0
The Lady Wolves were held in check by Lindy Webber, who threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
Powell 16, Unicoi County 7
Betsabe Chavez of the Lady Blue Devils had a homer and two RBIs in a losing cause.
Lebanon 7, Unicoi County 5
The Lady Blue Devils rallied for five runs in the fifth and sixth innings, but ran out of time.
Betsabe Chavez had three hits for Unicoi while Kerstin Buchanan had two doubles. Skylar Tipton added a pair of hits.
Walker Valley 7, Sullivan East 4
Abby Lacey went 3 for 3 with an RBI but the Lady Patriots fell short.
Lexie McDuffie and Cassie Littleford each had two hits.
South Greene 8, Sullivan East 7
A three-run sixth-inning rally wasn’t enough for the Lady Patriots.
Lexie McDuffie, Brooklyne Loudy and Tori Leonard each had two hits. Katie Botts drove in three runs.
Elizabethton 24, Hampton 0
ELIZABETHTON — An 11-run first inning sent the Lady Cyclones on their way.
Elizabethton rapped out 26 hits with Ember Jensen leading the way. She went 4 for 5 with five RBIs. Emma O’Quinn totaled four hits and two RBIs. Madisun Pritchard homered and drove in four runs. Maddie O’Quinn had three hits and three RBIs.
Bailee Van Huss and Mollie Johnson each had three hits.
BASEBALL
Science Hill 5, Hardin Valley 2
KNOXVILLE — Jake McAllister cracked a two-out, three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning as Science Hill overcame Hardin Valley on Friday night.
Landon Smelser led off the frame with a double, and with one out Jaxon Diamond was intentionally walked. McAllister then delivered his big fly. He finished with two hits and four RBIs.
Spencer Powell got the win in relief, working 1 2/3 scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts. Science Hill improved to 13-2.
West Ridge 8, Sevier County 7
SEVIERVILLE — Isaac Haynie went 3 for 5 with a triple and an RBI as the Wolves won in eight innings.
Haynie also got the win on the mound, working the last 1 2/3 innings.
Sean Reed, Wade Witcher and Will Harris each had two hits with Harris adding two RBIs.
David Crockett 11, Moore Co. 1
SMYRNA — Back-to-back four-run innings put the Pioneers in the driver’s seat.
Garrett Leonard had three hits and three RBIs while Braeden Nix also had three hits. Caleb Bradburn and Jerron Barnett each totaled two hits.
Nolensville 3, David Crockett 2
SMYRNA — A two-out bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth inning pushed across the eventual winning run.
Carson Mosier totaled two hits to lead the Pioneers’ offense.
Daniel Boone 7, Loudon 5
STRAWBERRY PLAINS — Taking advantage of five errors, the Trailblazers got the tight win by scoring five unearned runs.
Brayden Blakenship gained the win on the mound, working four innings and allowing six hits and three runs while striking out three batters.
Sullivan East 14, North Greene 4
BLUFF CITY — Ten errors by the Huskies’ defense allowed the Patriots to run away for the win.
East, which made five errors of its own, got three RBIs from Dylan Bartley. Justice Dillard added two hits while Corbin Dickerson scored three runs.
Morristown West 4, UnivERSITY High 3
MORRISTOWN — The Buccaneers pushed the game into extra innings, but came up short.
Cade Pollock worked seven-plus innings for UH on the mound, and also hit a three-run homer.
Middle Tenn. Christian 12, Hampton 0
SEVIERVILLE — Drew Massengale threw a four-hit, nine-strikeout shutout at the Bulldogs.
Pigeon Forge 5, Providence Academy 2
SEVIERVILLE — Tyner Simpson and Drew Neibauer each had two hits for the Knights, but it wasn’t enough for the win.
Walker Valley 6, Providence Academy 4
SEVIERVILLE — In the losing cause, Ronnie Mattie totaled three hits.
Tyner Simpson added a pair of hits. Lucas Belcher was touched for six runs but struck out 11 batters in 5 1/3 innings.