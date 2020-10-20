East Tennessee State’s defense of its Southern Conference men’s basketball championship will begin the same way last season ended — with a home game against Western Carolina.

The SoCon released its schedule for conference games Tuesday. The conference games will begin Dec. 30 and each school will play two a week through Feb. 27.

Western Carolina, the team ETSU beat to clinch the regular-season championship last season, will visit Freedom Hall on Dec 30.

It starts a tough opening stretch for ETSU, which will play at UNC-Greensboro on Jan. 2, at Wofford on Jan. 9 and at Furman on Jan. 16.

The Bucs have a new coach, Jason Shay, and are coming off a 30-4 season, one during which they set the school record for wins in a season.

One date to circle on the calendar for ETSU fans — if they will be allowed to attend the games — is Jan. 27. That is when Chattanooga is scheduled to come to town.

The Bucs’ regular season ends Feb. 27 when they host UNC-Greensboro.

As usual, the teams will play an 18-game, round-robin schedule. Because of coronavirus concerns, teams will be allowed to change dates of conference games, provided both schools agree and the conference authorizes the switch.

ETSU will defend its SoCon tournament title March 5-8 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

The regular season begins Nov. 25. ETSU is expected to release its non-conference schedule soon.

WOMEN

The SoCon released its women’s schedule as well. The eight teams will play a 14-game, round-robin schedule.

ETSU opens at Chattanooga on Jan. 9. The Bucs’ first home conference game is scheduled for Jan. 14 when Mercer comes to Brooks Gym.

— — —

The SoCon schedule

MEN

Wednesday, Dec. 30

UNCG at The Citadel

Western Carolina at ETSU

Wofford at Mercer

VMI at Samford

Furman at Chattanooga

Saturday, Jan. 2

Mercer at Furman

ETSU at UNCG

Chattanooga at VMI

The Citadel at Western Carolina

Samford at Wofford

Wednesday, Jan. 6

VMI at ETSU

The Citadel at Mercer

Samford at Chattanooga

Furman at Western Carolina

UNCG at Wofford

Saturday, Jan. 9

VMI at Furman

Mercer at UNCG

Western Carolina at Samford

Chattanooga at The Citadel

ETSU at Wofford

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Furman at The Citadel

Samford at ETSU

Mercer at Chattanooga

Wofford at VMI

UNCG at Western Carolina

Saturday, Jan. 16

ETSU at Furman

Western Carolina at Mercer

UNCG at Samford

Wofford at Chattanooga

The Citadel at VMI

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Mercer at The Citadel

Wofford at UNCG

Chattanooga at Samford

Furman at VMI

ETSU at Western Carolina

Saturday, Jan. 23

Furman at ETSU

VMI at Mercer

The Citadel at Samford

UNCG at Chattanooga

Western Carolina at Wofford

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Wofford at The Citadel

Chattanooga at ETSU

UNCG at Furman

Samford at Mercer

Western Carolina at VMI

Saturday, Jan. 30

The Citadel at ETSU

Chattanooga at Furman

VMI at UNCG

Samford at Western Carolina

Mercer at Wofford

Wednesday, Feb. 3

ETSU at Mercer

The Citadel at UNCG

Furman at Samford

Chattanooga at Western Carolina

VMI at Wofford

Friday, Feb. 5

Mercer at VMI

Saturday, Feb. 6

Western Carolina at The Citadel

Wofford at Furman

Samford at UNCG

ETSU at Chattanooga

Wednesday, Feb. 10

ETSU at The Citadel

Furman at UNCG

Mercer at Samford

VMI at Western Carolina

Chattanooga at Wofford

Saturday, Feb. 13

The Citadel at Chattanooga

Wofford at ETSU

Western Carolina at Furman

UNCG at Mercer

Samford at VMI

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Mercer at ETSU

Samford at Furman

Western Carolina at Chattanooga

UNCG at VMI

The Citadel at Wofford

Saturday, Feb. 20

VMI at The Citadel

ETSU at Samford

Furman at Mercer

Wofford at Western Carolina

Sunday, Feb. 21

Chattanooga at UNCG

Wednesday, Feb. 24

The Citadel at Furman

Western Carolina at UNCG

ETSU at VMI

Chattanooga at Mercer

Wofford at Samford

Saturday, Feb. 27

Samford at The Citadel

UNCG at ETSU

VMI at Chattanooga

Mercer at Western Carolina

Furman at Wofford

March 5-8

SoCon tourney in Asheville, N.C.

— — —

WOMEN

Thursday, Jan. 7

UNCG at Mercer

Western Carolina at Samford

Saturday, Jan. 9

Wofford at Furman

Western Carolina at Mercer

UNCG at Samford

ETSU at Chattanooga

Thursday, Jan. 14

Mercer at ETSU

Furman at UNCG

Samford at Chattanooga

Wofford at Western Carolina

Saturday, Jan. 16

Samford at ETSU

Wofford at UNCG

Mercer at Chattanooga

Furman at Western Carolina

Thursday, Jan. 21

ETSU at Furman

Chattanooga at Wofford

Saturday, Jan. 23

Chattanooga at Furman

Samford at Mercer

UNCG at Western Carolina

ETSU at Wofford

Thursday, Jan. 28

UNCG at ETSU

Furman at Mercer

Wofford at Samford

Western Carolina at Chattanooga

Saturday, Jan. 30

Western Carolina at ETSU

Wofford at Mercer

Furman at Samford

UNCG at Chattanooga

Thursday, Feb. 4

Samford at UNCG

Mercer at Western Carolina

Saturday, Feb. 6

Chattanooga at ETSU

Mercer at UNCG

Samford at Western Carolina

Furman at Wofford

Thursday, Feb. 11

Western Carolina at Furman

Chattanooga at Mercer

ETSU at Samford

UNCG at Wofford

Saturday, Feb. 13

UNCG at Furman

ETSU at Mercer

Chattanooga at Samford

Western Carolina at Wofford

Thursday, Feb. 18

Wofford at ETSU

Furman at Chattanooga

Saturday, Feb. 20

Furman at ETSU

Western Carolina at UNCG

Mercer at Samford

Wofford at Chattanooga

Thursday, Feb. 25

Samford at Furman

Chattanooga at UNCG

ETSU at Western Carolina

Mercer at Wofford

Saturday, Feb. 27

Mercer at Furman

ETSU at UNCG

Chattanooga at Western Carolina

Samford at Wofford

March 4-7

SOCon tourney, Asheville, North Carolina

