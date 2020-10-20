East Tennessee State’s defense of its Southern Conference men’s basketball championship will begin the same way last season ended — with a home game against Western Carolina.
The SoCon released its schedule for conference games Tuesday. The conference games will begin Dec. 30 and each school will play two a week through Feb. 27.
Western Carolina, the team ETSU beat to clinch the regular-season championship last season, will visit Freedom Hall on Dec 30.
It starts a tough opening stretch for ETSU, which will play at UNC-Greensboro on Jan. 2, at Wofford on Jan. 9 and at Furman on Jan. 16.
The Bucs have a new coach, Jason Shay, and are coming off a 30-4 season, one during which they set the school record for wins in a season.
One date to circle on the calendar for ETSU fans — if they will be allowed to attend the games — is Jan. 27. That is when Chattanooga is scheduled to come to town.
The Bucs’ regular season ends Feb. 27 when they host UNC-Greensboro.
As usual, the teams will play an 18-game, round-robin schedule. Because of coronavirus concerns, teams will be allowed to change dates of conference games, provided both schools agree and the conference authorizes the switch.
ETSU will defend its SoCon tournament title March 5-8 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.
The regular season begins Nov. 25. ETSU is expected to release its non-conference schedule soon.
WOMEN
The SoCon released its women’s schedule as well. The eight teams will play a 14-game, round-robin schedule.
ETSU opens at Chattanooga on Jan. 9. The Bucs’ first home conference game is scheduled for Jan. 14 when Mercer comes to Brooks Gym.
— — —
The SoCon schedule
MEN
Wednesday, Dec. 30
UNCG at The Citadel
Western Carolina at ETSU
Wofford at Mercer
VMI at Samford
Furman at Chattanooga
Saturday, Jan. 2
Mercer at Furman
ETSU at UNCG
Chattanooga at VMI
The Citadel at Western Carolina
Samford at Wofford
Wednesday, Jan. 6
VMI at ETSU
The Citadel at Mercer
Samford at Chattanooga
Furman at Western Carolina
UNCG at Wofford
Saturday, Jan. 9
VMI at Furman
Mercer at UNCG
Western Carolina at Samford
Chattanooga at The Citadel
ETSU at Wofford
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Furman at The Citadel
Samford at ETSU
Mercer at Chattanooga
Wofford at VMI
UNCG at Western Carolina
Saturday, Jan. 16
ETSU at Furman
Western Carolina at Mercer
UNCG at Samford
Wofford at Chattanooga
The Citadel at VMI
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Mercer at The Citadel
Wofford at UNCG
Chattanooga at Samford
Furman at VMI
ETSU at Western Carolina
Saturday, Jan. 23
Furman at ETSU
VMI at Mercer
The Citadel at Samford
UNCG at Chattanooga
Western Carolina at Wofford
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Wofford at The Citadel
Chattanooga at ETSU
UNCG at Furman
Samford at Mercer
Western Carolina at VMI
Saturday, Jan. 30
The Citadel at ETSU
Chattanooga at Furman
VMI at UNCG
Samford at Western Carolina
Mercer at Wofford
Wednesday, Feb. 3
ETSU at Mercer
The Citadel at UNCG
Furman at Samford
Chattanooga at Western Carolina
VMI at Wofford
Friday, Feb. 5
Mercer at VMI
Saturday, Feb. 6
Western Carolina at The Citadel
Wofford at Furman
Samford at UNCG
ETSU at Chattanooga
Wednesday, Feb. 10
ETSU at The Citadel
Furman at UNCG
Mercer at Samford
VMI at Western Carolina
Chattanooga at Wofford
Saturday, Feb. 13
The Citadel at Chattanooga
Wofford at ETSU
Western Carolina at Furman
UNCG at Mercer
Samford at VMI
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Mercer at ETSU
Samford at Furman
Western Carolina at Chattanooga
UNCG at VMI
The Citadel at Wofford
Saturday, Feb. 20
VMI at The Citadel
ETSU at Samford
Furman at Mercer
Wofford at Western Carolina
Sunday, Feb. 21
Chattanooga at UNCG
Wednesday, Feb. 24
The Citadel at Furman
Western Carolina at UNCG
ETSU at VMI
Chattanooga at Mercer
Wofford at Samford
Saturday, Feb. 27
Samford at The Citadel
UNCG at ETSU
VMI at Chattanooga
Mercer at Western Carolina
Furman at Wofford
March 5-8
SoCon tourney in Asheville, N.C.
— — —
WOMEN
Thursday, Jan. 7
UNCG at Mercer
Western Carolina at Samford
Saturday, Jan. 9
Wofford at Furman
Western Carolina at Mercer
UNCG at Samford
ETSU at Chattanooga
Thursday, Jan. 14
Mercer at ETSU
Furman at UNCG
Samford at Chattanooga
Wofford at Western Carolina
Saturday, Jan. 16
Samford at ETSU
Wofford at UNCG
Mercer at Chattanooga
Furman at Western Carolina
Thursday, Jan. 21
ETSU at Furman
Chattanooga at Wofford
Saturday, Jan. 23
Chattanooga at Furman
Samford at Mercer
UNCG at Western Carolina
ETSU at Wofford
Thursday, Jan. 28
UNCG at ETSU
Furman at Mercer
Wofford at Samford
Western Carolina at Chattanooga
Saturday, Jan. 30
Western Carolina at ETSU
Wofford at Mercer
Furman at Samford
UNCG at Chattanooga
Thursday, Feb. 4
Samford at UNCG
Mercer at Western Carolina
Saturday, Feb. 6
Chattanooga at ETSU
Mercer at UNCG
Samford at Western Carolina
Furman at Wofford
Thursday, Feb. 11
Western Carolina at Furman
Chattanooga at Mercer
ETSU at Samford
UNCG at Wofford
Saturday, Feb. 13
UNCG at Furman
ETSU at Mercer
Chattanooga at Samford
Western Carolina at Wofford
Thursday, Feb. 18
Wofford at ETSU
Furman at Chattanooga
Saturday, Feb. 20
Furman at ETSU
Western Carolina at UNCG
Mercer at Samford
Wofford at Chattanooga
Thursday, Feb. 25
Samford at Furman
Chattanooga at UNCG
ETSU at Western Carolina
Mercer at Wofford
Saturday, Feb. 27
Mercer at Furman
ETSU at UNCG
Chattanooga at Western Carolina
Samford at Wofford
March 4-7
SOCon tourney, Asheville, North Carolina
{div style=”outline: transparent solid 0px; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 33px;”} {/div}
{div style=”outline: transparent solid 0px; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 33px;”} {/div}
{div style=”outline: transparent solid 0px; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 33px;”} {/div}