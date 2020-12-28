Fans will be part of the action when East Tennessee State opens its Southern Conference basketball schedule Wednesday night with a home game against Western Carolina.
The university is lifting the “no attendance” policy that was in place for the first four home games. Beginning Wednesday, the ETSU men’s and women’s teams will be allowed to play in front of 10% of their buildings’ capacity. That means 618 people will be allowed into Freedom Hall for men’s games and 248 will be admitted to Brooks Gym for women’s games.
Qualifying season-ticket holders have been asked to download their digital tickets to get into the game.
In addition, no single-game tickets will be available for sale on game days and 100 student tickets for men's games and 50 for women's will be available at the will call windows.
All fans in attendance will be required to wear masks.
The Bucs and Catamounts play Wednesday at 7 p.m. The women play host to Newberry College on Thursday at 2 p.m.
SOCON UNDERWAY
When the SoCon schedule gets underway this week, it will be a little bit of a relief for coaches who have spent less time coaching and more time finagling their schedules during the first month of the strangest season in memory.
While games being canceled and postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, teams have been scrounging to find any opponent who might be free to play on a minute’s notice.
Now that the games will be between more familiar conference opponents, they are hoping the season will settle into a rhythm of games every Wednesday and Saturday.
Of course, 2020 has taught everyone involved to expect the unexpected.
DEFENDING CHAMPS
ETSU begins the defense of its SoCon championship with a home game against Western Carolina, which appears to be one of the more improved teams in the conference. The Catamounts have been on an upward curve for the past two seasons and come into the game with a 7-2 record. Four of their wins have come in overtime.
Kingsport’s Matt Halvorsen, a senior guard for Western Carolina, ranks ninth in the SoCon in scoring at 15.7 points per game. He’s second on his team, behind only Mason Faulkner.
Halvorsen joined the 1,000-point club for his career earlier in the season.
The Bucs come into the game 4-4 after a loss at Alabama broke their three-game winning streak.
ETSU has dominated the series with Western Carolina, winning 11 games in a row and 28 of the last 29.
UNDEFEATED CHATTANOOGA
The Mocs enter the SoCon schedule undefeated, having swept their non-conference schedule for the first time ever. Chattanooga was the first team in the country to get to 9-0.
They’ve learned how to win close games. Their margin of victory in their last three victories has been three points.
Chattanooga will have had eight days between win No. 9 and the start of the SoCon season. Furman, the preseason pick to win the SoCon, plays at the Roundhouse on Wednesday.
“Sometimes it’s like you get to a certain spot and then you have a game two days later and you don’t get to bask in the glory,” Mocs coach Lamont Paris said. “It’s good for these guys to have that time, and their buddies from other schools calling them. They’ll be talking to their folks. It’s great for them, and I know they're excited.”
Making the start even more surprising was the fact that Chattanooga’s leading scorer, senior guard David Jean-Baptiste, announced he was entering the transfer portal five games into the season. He was averaging 18.0 and his decision “stunned” Paris.
BULLDOGS’ BARK
Don’t look now, but there’s another undefeated team in the SoCon heading into the conference schedule.
The Citadel is 7-0. Included in that total was six home games and a two-point win at Longwood.
It’s the school’s best start since it went 11-0 during the 1919-20 season.
The Bulldogs are averaging 92.9 points per game, which ranks ninth nationally. They lead the nation by making an average of 14.3 shots from 3-point rage each game.
Hayden Brown, a junior forward, is leading the SoCon in scoring at 21.2 points per game. Senior guard Kaiden Rice is second at 18.6.
BEAR-ING DOWN
Mercer was the only SoCon team to win on ETSU’s home floor last year and many thought the 17-15 season the Bears had in Greg Gary’s first year as coach signaled the start of something big.
Gary, a former Purdue assistant, has Mercer 7-1 and rolling into the conference schedule.
The Bears have an 83-73 win over Georgia Tech on their resume and have beaten Georgia State twice.
Ross Cummings, who missed practically all of last year with an injury, is back and lighting it up. He’s averaging 15.4 points a game to lead the Bears’ balanced scoring attack that has five players in double figures. He’s also shooting 45 percent from 3-point range.
1,000-POINT CLUB
When Mercer plays host to Wofford on Tuesday night, two players could go over 1,000 for their careers.
Mercer’s Cummings needs 17 while Wofford’s Storm Murphy needs six.
NON-CONFERENCE SUCCESS
During the non-conference portion of the schedule, the SoCon was the only league to have every member play and not have any team with a losing record. The teams combined to go 57-23.
SoCon teams are 37-2 at home.