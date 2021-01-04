For the third time, the East Tennessee State basketball team has had to “pause” activities because of COVID-19 concerns.
The university announced Monday that the Bucs’ next two games have been postponed because one person in the program tested positive for COVID-19.
ETSU was scheduled to play host to VMI on Wednesday and visit Wofford on Saturday. The schools will try to schedule those games at later dates.
The team had been quarantined twice during the preseason.
The Bucs’ next game is Jan. 13 when Samford is scheduled to come to Freedom Hall.
ETSU's last game was against UNC Greensboro on Saturday. That came three days after the SoCon opener against Western Carolina, which had to shut down its program shortly after that game after positive tests.
LIVING UP THIS BILLING
Ledarrius Brewer has played only 10 games for ETSU, but he’s been around long enough to be closing in on quite a milestone.
Brewer, a junior guard, needs 26 points to crack the 1,000-point barrier for his college career. He scored 811 points in two seasons at Southeast Missouri before transferring to ETSU, where sat out last season.
It wouldn’t be a surprise if Brewer is chosen as the SoCon player of the week when the award is announced Tuesday. In ETSU’s wins over Western Carolina and UNC Greensboro last week, Brewer averaged 19.5 points and nine rebounds while leading the team in assists in both games. He leads the team in scoring at 16.3 points per game.
MOCS GET TOP SCORER BACK
Leading scorer David Jean-Baptiste is back with the Chattanooga Mocs but it hasn’t translated into success in the standings.
When Jean-Baptiste announced he was entering the transfer portal, it came as a surprise considering the Mocs were 5-0 and he was playing a key role in that success.
After his announcement, Chattanooga won four more games. The 9-0 start was the best in school history.
After mulling his options, Jean-Baptiste decided to return and Coach Lamont Paris and the Chattanooga players decided to allow him to come back.
In the two games since his return, Jean-Baptiste has come off the bench to score 47 points in two games — but both games have been losses. The Mocs opened SoCon play with losses to Furman (77-73) and VMI (84-79).
Jean-Baptiste is averaging 19.6 points a game as the Mocs enter the week 9-2 overall, 0-2 in the SoCon.
MERCER’S ROUGH START
Another team that has found the SoCon wars tougher than its non-conference schedule is Mercer.
The Bears entered conference play 7-1 with a win over Georgia Tech to their credit.
Facing Wofford and Furman in its first two league games was a difficult task for Mercer, which dropped both games. The Bears are 0-2 in the SoCon with games against The Citadel and UNC Greensboro coming up this week.
Against Furman, Mercer erased most of an 18-point second-half deficit before succumbing 83-80.
TOP ’DOG
The Citadel’s Hayden Brown, a 6-foot-5 junior forward, continues to lead the SoCon in scoring at 21.2 points per game. The Bulldogs haven’t played a conference game yet as contests against UNCG and Western Carolina were postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.
Their Wednesday game at Mercer is still on the schedule. The Citadel remains unbeaten after going 7-0 through its non-conference schedule. It’s the team’s best start in more than 100 years.
OTHER COVID-19 CONCERNS
Western Carolina opened conference play with a loss at ETSU. The Catamounts’ following two games were postponed because of positive tests in their program.
Western Carolina’s game on Saturday against The Citadel was called off as is Wednesday’s contest against Furman.
FURMAN STREAK
Furman, which has won 18 games in a row at Timmons Arena, is playing four games at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, this season.
Among the downtown games is the Paladins’ meeting with ETSU, scheduled for Jan. 16. That could be good news for the Bucs, who have lost five times in the six games at Timmons since they rejoined the SoCon before the 2014-15 season.