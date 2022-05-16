Southern Conference Hall of Fame Week opened on Monday. The league is announcing one member of its 2022 induction class each day through Friday, and DeShawne Blocker’s name was the first to be unveiled.
An East Tennessee State women’s basketball player from 1991 to 1995, Blocker was an All-American honorable mention after her junior and senior seasons.
She led the NCAA in total rebounds (SoCon-record 450) and rebounds per game (17.3) in 1993-94. The per-game average currently ranks fourth in NCAA lore.
Sticking with Blocker’s junior campaign, the 28 rebounds she grabbed against Covenant represent a league record she continues to own. Also, she accumulated the most boards by an NCAA player during the ’92-93 season, finishing with 25 versus Marshall.
The Augusta, Georgia, native closed her career with 2,086 points, third best in school annals and seventh on the SoCon’s chart. Her 59.8 field-goal percentage and 19.5 scoring average place her third and fifth among the conference’s career leaders.
The 1,361 rebounds Blocker grabbed in college equate to a third-place SoCon ranking. She averaged 12.7 a game in her career, good for a No. 2 conference ranking (No. 12 in NCAA).
The league’s 1991-92 freshman of the year, 1992-93 and 1994-95 player of the year and ’94-95 female athlete of the year, Blocker is one of just five players to ever achieve first-team All-SoCon status four times in women’s basketball.
Blocker was named the 1995 league tournament’s most outstanding player, despite the fact the Lady Bucs lost to Furman in the championship. From there, ETSU played in the Women’s NIT for the first time in school history.
Following her collegiate career, Blocker played professionally for three years in Spain, Greece, Austria, and Finland. She later returned to ETSU as an assistant coach. During her time in that capacity, the Lady Bucs reached the NCAA tournament three straight years (2008-10).
Blocker was named to the SoCon’s 25th Anniversary Team in 2007-08, celebrating a quarter-century of women’s athletics. She earned a spot on the 100th Anniversary Team as the league celebrated its centennial in 2021.
Inducted into ETSU’s Hall of Fame in 2005, Blocker will become the fifth women’s basketball player to be enshrined in the SoCon Hall of Fame and the first from her school.
Student-athletes who competed for a minimum of two seasons in the Southern Conference were eligible for consideration, along with coaches and administrators who spent at least five years in the league.
A pool of more than 200 candidates from the conference’s current and former member institutions were nominated for consideration. The pool of former student-athletes, coaches and administrators was cut down to 40 individuals who comprised the final ballot.
A voting panel of 20 media members and league administrators made the selection of the induction class.