After dominating performances in her two individual events, East Tennessee State track & field’s Nicole Johnson has been honored as the Southern Conference’s women’s most outstanding athlete and female most outstanding field performer.
Scoring 22 combined points in last weekend’s SoCon Indoor Track and Field Championships, Johnson registered wins in the women’s 60- and 200-meter dashes. In addition, she was part of the Bucs’ runners-up finish in the women’s 4x400 relay.
“Nicole had a great meet and I’m glad she’s being recognized for the effort she put forth throughout the weekend,” said ETSU director of track & field George Watts. “A double sprint win which included a significant personal-best in the 200m puts her at new level of expectation. She also took a big step in that she ran a leg on the 4x400m relay 2nd-place team.”
The sophomore nearly broke her own record set in last year’s meet in the preliminaries of the 60m dash on Saturday, finishing first with a time of 7.41s in the event to qualify for the Sunday championships.
Almost matching the time in the finals, Johnson timed a searing 7.43s finish to cross the line almost two-tenths faster than second place, who was her own teammate in Mekayla Brown.
In similar fashion, Johnson elevated amongst the rest of the pack in the 200, qualifying with a first-place time of 24.58s on her way to attempt to grab two golds. The Chattanooga native did just that, finishing with a dominating performance that saw the sprinter cross nearly three-tenths ahead of the competition on her way to the double.
Johnson finished with a personal-best of 24.37s in the finals.
Also, she added herself to both the conference and school record book, becoming the second Buccaneer in program history to prove victorious in the 60 and 200 dashes in the same year — joining Katrina Seymour, who accomplished the feat in 2017.
Johnson capped off her performance on the weekend running in the second spot for the 4x400m relay. The squad finished less than a second off first place, edging out a group of teams separated by five-hundredths of a second for a silver finish.
“Three podium finishes in a Southern Conference track & field championship is quite impressive,” Watts said. “I look forward to seeing how she does this spring in her first outdoor season of her college career.”