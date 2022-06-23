Bruton Smith’s impact on the local region over the last three decades is immense. The legacy of the Speedway Motorsports founder, who died Wednesday at 95, will continue for decades to come.
Some will remember the fears when Smith first purchased Bristol Motor Speedway from Larry Carrier in 1996. Many in the area were convinced Smith purchased the track to take away one of the precious NASCAR Cup Series dates and transfer it to one of the new tracks in Texas or Las Vegas.
Instead, he turned it into one of the world's largest stadiums, now known as the "Last Great Colosseum."
In less than a year after a purchase for $26 million, Speedway Motorsports transformed Bristol from a fan favorite with a seating capacity of 71,000 into the largest sports venue in Tennessee.
BMS had moved well past Neyland Stadium as the largest sports facility in the Volunteer State. But, Smith was far from finished.
In 1998, he tore down the old tower at Bristol Dragway and built a sparkling new one that still ranks among the best in all of drag racing. Matter of fact, the day before Smith’s death, the article was published where the NHRA and many of its stars were gushing about Bristol Dragway on the heels of the highly successful Thunder Valley Nationals.
This weekend, the place will serve as a venue where some of the nation’s top comics will perform.
Innovative uses for the facility is nothing new at Thunder Valley.
Bristol Motor Speedway was covered in dirt in 2000 to host Sprint Cars and Late Models. Twenty years later, it was covered in clay again as Bristol hosted the first dirt track race for the NASCAR Cup Series in over 50 years.
Smith and former track president Jeff Byrd had the vision of the world’s most attended college football game between Tennessee and Virginia Tech.
Nearly two decades after they first talked about it to local media, Smith’s son Marcus and current BMS President Jerry Caldwell spearheaded efforts to make it a reality.
In 2016, the iconic speedway hosted the Vols and Hokies in the ”Battle at Bristol” in front of 156,990, easily shattering the NCAA attendance record.
With other innovations like Colossus TV at Bristol to condos built at tracks in Charlotte, Atlanta and Texas, Smith was always thinking outside the box. He was the first promoter put lights up at a super speedway for the 1992 All-Star Race at Charlotte.
He could have easily shied away from racing. He was one of the most successful car dealers in the country as Sonic Automotive currently has over 160 dealerships in 23 states.
But, Smith loved racing and he loved this region with a particular affinity of Pal's hot dogs.
He was frequently asked about building another ”Bristol” somewhere else. Smith responded it wouldn’t work anywhere else. According to him, the people in the region provided the magic of the "Last Great Colosseum."
His philanthropic efforts were highlighted by the formation of Speedway Children’s Charities after the death of his young son. The charity has raised over $61 million and funded thousands of organizations nationwide.
Smith said, ”Our sole concern at SCC is to help a child in need.”
They’ve certainly done that in the local area with nearly $19 million distributed through the Bristol chapter.
Niswonger Children’s Hospital, Boys and Girls Clubs, Holston Home for Children are just a few of the grant recipients.
For the local economy, the Bristol races have brought in millions and millions of dollars. The tracks have served as true entertainment venues hosting major musical acts like Kenny Chesney and Morgan Wallen.
Speedway in Lights, the major fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities, doubles as a holiday tradition for many families, churches and other groups in the area.
Certainly, Smith’s vision of BMS and the Tri-Cities is nothing like the fears of those nearly 30 years ago.
While he’s one of the most influential persons in the history of motorsports, his impact on the Tri-Cities area is something we should all be grateful for.