Bruton Smith was remembered as a successful businessman, promoter and philanthropist in a church service Thursday that was live streamed on the Charlotte Motor Speedway YouTube channel.
Smith, the founder and executive chairman of Speedway Motorsports, the parent company of Bristol Motor Speedway and other major racing venues, died June 22 at age 95.
Guest speakers included: NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France, and NASCAR Hall of Fame team owners Rick Hendrick and Joe Gibbs. The service, led by Pastor Loran Livingston at Central Church in Charlotte, shared memories of Smith and featured multiple invitations to follow Christ.
“We hope our time on Earth will make a positive difference in the lives of our families, friends, the people we work with, our country and society,” France said. “Bruton checked all those boxes. He helped build successful businesses and our sport.
“Along the way, he helped a lot of families have better lives. A NASCAR Hall of Famer and a pioneer of our sport, he helped grow it from its humble Southern roots to a national sport. He was bigger than life. While Bruton’s time on Earth has passed, his contributions are lasting and will move on.”
Hendrick remembered Smith as being forever young and one quick with a joke. Hendrick recalled the press conference in 1983 to announce his entry as a NASCAR team owner. It was in the showroom Hendrick’s City Chevrolet dealership to which Smith joked, “We’re going to lock all the doors. You take that side of the room and I’ll take this side. We’re not going to let them leave until they buy a car.”
They became a pair of the largest car dealers in North America with the Hendrick Automotive Group and Smith’s Sonic Automotive accounting for nearly 300 dealerships. Instead of a business rivalry, both were happy to see the other have the great success. Hendrick talked about how much they had in common.
“Bruton was an awful good friend of mine. We had a lot of same beginnings growing up on farms. He loved cars. I loved cars. He loved racing. I loved racing,” Hendrick said. “He was a racing pioneer, and he never backed down. What people don’t realize about Bruton, he had a rough edge, but he had a big heart.
“Speedway Children’s Charities, what he did for Charlotte, he never got enough credit for it. He was tough and knew what he wanted. If he didn’t achieve it, he would never give up and try again. But, what I most remember about Bruton Smith is how he loved his family.”
Gibbs recalled being at Texas Motor Speedway in 1997 and thinking how could someone dream of such a massive facility featuring a 1.5-mile superspeedway and have the will to make it happen. Gibbs also shared the conversations of Smith looking back on his life and thinking about his faith. He finished with a joke about Smith being in Heaven.
“God made Bruton and watched all he that did here on Earth,” Gibbs said. “I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if Bruton today is sitting with God telling him about the new project he wants to build in Heaven.”