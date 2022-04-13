Food City President and CEO Steve Smith has memories galore from the company’s 30-year partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway.
“It’s been a real treat for me. I love car racing to start with and I love Bristol,” Smith said. “To see what the Smith family, Bruton and Marcus, have done here with Bristol ... when they bought it, a lot of people were worried about losing a race. They were all-in, committed to this community and this track.”
Picking a favorite from three decades of memories isn’t an easy task.
“I don’t know that there’s a single favorite race, but I remember so many different experiences,” Smith said. “It was being in victory lane with Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon or Michael Waltrip, or how many times we’ve had a Busch in victory lane. There are a lot of great, great times, and hopefully a lot more with another five-year extension.”
Alan Kulwicki won that first Food City 500 in 1992 on his way to winning the NASCAR Cup Series title. After he tragically died in an airplane crash on his way to competing in the 1993 race, Rusty Wallace did a salute to his old friend by performing a “Polish Victory Lap.”
Through the partnership, both Food City and Bristol Motor Speedway have experienced incredible growth.
Smith was unsure if the sponsorship would actually take place when it was first proposed. Valleydale Meats had ended its sponsorship of the spring race and there was a partnership with RJ Reynolds, which opened the door for Food City.
But first, Smith had to run the idea by his father Jack, Food City’s founder.
“I went into my dad’s office and I said if we do this and this and this, we can be the title sponsor of the Food City 500,” he recalled.
“I was fully prepared to get thrown out of his office,” Smith said. “He kind of reared back in his chair and said, ‘I like that idea. I think it makes perfect sense with our customers.’
“We got into it (through a) partnership with RJR. The next year, we took the sponsorship over and we’ve never looked back.”
Smith said the sponsorship gives Food City instant name recognition when it moves into new markets.
“Since we’ve been in NASCAR, we’ve expanded into different parts of Tennessee, moved into Alabama and Georgia,” Smith said. “So it’s been a real door-opener.”
After Kulwicki and Wallace’s wins, seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt won the 1994 race, followed by a string of four straight by Jeff Gordon. Wallace scored back-to-back Food City 500 wins in 1999 and 2000, the latter a milestone 50th career victory.
Kurt Busch won four Food City 500s in the 2000s, while his younger brother Kyle took the first of his five FC 500 wins in 2007.
The race was named in memory of former track president Jeff Byrd in 2011, and a decade later the Food City Dirt Race was the first NASCAR Cup Series race on dirt since 1970. And last September, the Food City 300 for the Xfinity Series saw A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Cindric crash across the finish line in arguably the greatest finish in BMS history.
Beyond the race sponsorships, Food City served as an associate sponsor on the late Dale Earnhardt’s No. 3 Chevrolet. During a recent BMS press conference, it was announced Food City will team with Proctor & Gamble on cars owned by Richard Petty for the Food City Dirt Race.
Beyond the comparisons of the two seven-time NASCAR champions on the track, Smith has seen other similarities.
“They’re both great race minds with a great understanding of the sport, sponsors, and drivers. That’s the thing that fascinates me how Dale put all the moving parts together to have a successful operation. And I tell Richard, I want to be like Richard when I get a little older because he’s my hero. He keeps going and having successful cars out there.”
Food City has the second-longest sponsorship of a NASCAR race behind just the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. The friendships with late BMS President Jeff Byrd and current President Jerry Caldwell have been special to Smith.
And they’ve enjoyed a shared business philosophy.
“When you think about Jeff Byrd, Jerry Caldwell, the first thing I think about how they’re focused on their customer,” Smith said. “They’re really focused on the race fans’ experience when they come to their track.
“It literally reminds me of our philosophy at Food City, because we want to make sure that our customers are well taken care of.”