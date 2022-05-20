In the game of baseball, Powell won and will head to next week’s state tournament.
Using Charlie Smith on the mound for all seven innings — despite the fact he threw 110 pitches Monday and should not have been eligible under TSSAA rules — the Panthers built a lead and held on for a 4-2 decision over Science Hill in a Class 4A sectional contest at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
“Every year our goal is to love and respect each other, love and respect the game, and we did that,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said.
Powell improved to 27-5 while the defending state champion Hilltoppers finished at 35-6 and saw their 15-game postseason winning streak come to an end.
As for Smith pitching, Edwards said, “I don’t really have a comment on anything outside of he’s their ace and that’s who they are going to put on the mound if the TSSAA allows them to do that. And they did. He pitched a great game, and he beat us.”
Smith was allowed by the TSSAA to pitch because Bearden coach Dave Prichard and Powell coach Josh Warner both signed a statement saying Smith threw only 105 pitches in Monday’s game — even though Bearden’s video GameChanger showed 110 pitches.
DIGGING A HOLE
After a scoreless first three innings, Science Hill opened the door for Powell with an error that put runners on first and second with nobody out.
Two outs later, No. 9 hitter Layne Doyle cracked a double to left-center field to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead.
In the fifth inning, a throwing error allowed a run to score and Powell had a 3-0 lead without any earned runs.
“We did not play our best game, that’s definitely true,” Edwards said. “You’re going to have days when you don’t. I would venture to say in those 15 straight postseason wins, we did play our best baseball in almost every one of them.”
COMEBACK ATTEMPT
When Powell tacked on a fourth run in the top of the seventh, it looked like Science Hill was done.
But the Hilltoppers loaded the bases with one out, and got a ripped two-run single down the left field line off the bat of Jake McCallister to make it 4-2.
Smith rallied and got a pop out and strikeout to end the game.
“We fought hard,” Edwards said. “Charlie’s pitches were hard to lay off of in some spots.”
POWELL LEADERS
Smith finished with 100 pitches, allowing three hits and two runs with three walks and five strikeouts.
Bryce Burkhart had three hits and an RBI.
FOR SCIENCE HILL
McCallister finished with two hits and two runs batted in.
Cole Torbett worked five innings, allowing five hits. He gave up three runs, all unearned, with five walks and eight strikeouts.
“It was a tough night, but boy he battled,” Edwards said. “This has been an unbelievable group. We won 49 of our last 55 games.”