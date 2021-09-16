BRISTOL — Chandler Smith fought past Sheldon Creed on the final restart and then overtook teammate John Hunter Nemechek for his first-ever NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
As Smith and Creed battled side-by-side in the closing laps of the UNOH 200, Nemechek got by Smith for the lead. Smith, driving the No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota, passed Nemechek back a lap later and rolled to the victory.
Grant Enfinger in the No. 98 Ford passed Nemechek for second. Nemechek finished third with Stewart Friesen and Johnny Sauter rounding out the top five.
Creed, the defending NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion, nearly completed a sweep of all three races in the opening round of the playoffs, winning the first two stages of the race.
Carson Hocevar used pit strategy to take the lead at the start of Stage 3, but Creed took off when the race restarted and quickly dispatched him. He battled with Nemechek on a couple of late restarts before the final restart resulted in a cut tire and a 19th-place finish.
The race was red-flagged on lap 72 for a 10-car pileup triggered by Drew Dollar losing control of his No. 51 Toyota and again for a multi-car pileup with Austin Hill crashing with 10 laps to go — which set up the finish.
Parker Kligerman, driving the No. 75 Toyota for the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports team, ran as high as seventh before getting spun by Hailie Deegan on lap 131. He spun again on lap 171 with a flat left-rear tire and finished 21st.
Things went South in a hurry for defending race champion Sam Mayer, who was spun by veteran Johnny Sauter on the opening lap of the race. Mayer finished 22nd.
ARCA SERIES
Ty Gibbs, the 18-year-old grandson of NFL Hall of Fame coach and NASCAR Hall of Fame car owner Joe Gibbs, romped to his 10th ARCA Menards Series win of the season in the Bush’s Beans 200.
His No. 18 Toyota rolled to a 2.431-second win over teammate Sammy Smith in the No. 81 Toyota. Smith, a 17-year-old, won the ARCA Menards Series East championship with the runner-up finish, but the race belonged to Gibbs.
“It’s just awesome to have all my guys here and to see my teammate and close friend wrap up his championship,” Gibbs said. “It’s a great night for our organization. We made a good run, had a really great car. This was just awesome.”
Taylor Gray in a Ford, Nick Sanchez in a Chevrolet and Toyota driver Corey Heim rounded out the top five
Gibbs avoided disaster on a couple of occasions. Thirty laps into the race, he missed a wreck between 2020 race winner Sam Mayer and Jason Kitzmiller between turns 1 and 2. Some 33 laps later, Jade Buford spun in front of him off turn 2.
Gibbs only gave up the lead under caution when Thad Moffitt, grandson of seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty, moved out front. With fresh tires and a fast car, Gibbs easily pulled away on the restart.
Moffitt’s night got significantly worse. He spun on the backstretch on lap 149 after contact with Drew Dollar’s No. 15 Toyota, the third straight race the two have gotten together. Moffitt suffered more misfortune 16 laps later when the right-foot tire went flat on his No. 46 Ford sending it into the turn 2 wall. He finished 25th in the 31-car field.
Unlike the three NASCAR national series, the ARCA field was set by qualifying. Gibbs picked up his 12th pole of the season with a lap of 14.859 seconds at 129.134 mph. Smith was second in the No. 81 Toyota at 127.563 mph.
CUP SERIES LINEUP
Martin Truex Jr. will start on the pole for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race with the lineup set by the NASCAR performance metrics qualifying based on the previous event.
Truex, driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, will be joined by teammate Denny Hamlin on the front row. The rest of the top five for the Cup Series race will be Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson.
Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski round out the top 10 starters.
Noah Gragson will start on the pole for Friday’s Food City 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The driver of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet will have his teammate Justin Allgaier on the front row.
Gibbs, Daniel Hemric and Justin Haley start third, fourth and fifth. Regular-season championship contenders Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger are ninth and 10th on the starting grid.