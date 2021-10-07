Unicoi County is undefeated and playing a team that is two classification sizes smaller.
But it’s Cloudland.
“I don’t think classification matters in this case,” Blue Devils coach Drew Rice said. “Our kids know we are in for a big challenge Friday night. I think they may be the best, or one of the best teams, we have faced all year. I think it may very well be a playoff type of game, and that’s a huge compliment to them.”
The Highlanders (5-1) are ranked No. 7 in the state in Class 1A. Unicoi County (7-0) is ranked No. 6 in the state in Class 3A. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Gentry Stadium in Erwin.
“They are an extremely physical and well-coached team,” Rice said. “Coach (Zac) Benfield does a tremendous job. Seth Birchfield may be the best back we have faced all year.”
Birchfield is coming off a game where he rushed 34 times for 321 yards and scored three times in a 20-7 win over West Greene, which may be Unicoi’s biggest challenger for the Region 1-3A title.
Cloudland coach Zac Benfield said he’s impressed with Unicoi County’s ground attack.
“Unicoi runs the ball well,” Benfield said. “They have two backs who are different in how they run. No. 34 (Nehemiah Edwards) is tall and strong and is a power back. No. 3 (Caleb Pelaez) is shorter, but is very quick. They run the inside zone very well and use their H-back in efficient ways.”
Rice said the Highlanders aren’t afraid of getting after opposing offenses.
“We are going to have to weather the pressure they bring,” Rice said. “They are very aggressive, so that will be something we have to combat. We will have to control the line of scrimmage to be successful.”
When Cloudland has the ball, Benfield said his team will face a disciplined defense.
“They are always in the right place,” Benfield said. “They run some odd fronts and a four front as well. Their defensive backs have good technique in their read steps and our receivers will have to do a good job of route running in order to create separation.”
TENNESSEE HIGH (2-3) at VOLUNTEER (3-3)
On a roll with back-to-back wins, the Falcons get a chance to see how far they’ve come.
The Vikings are coming off a tight win, and both teams are in need of momentum to carry into their final region games of the year.
CHEROKEE (1-4) at WEST GREENE (4-2)
It has been a rough ride over the last four games for the Chiefs, and now they face a Buffaloes’ team that has been one of the area’s surprises.
RHEA COUNTY (5-1) at ELIZABETHTON (5-1)
The Eagles carry a five-game winning streak while the Cyclones have won four in a row.
This should be a good test for the Elizabethton defense that has allowed just 20 total points over the last four weeks. Rhea County has averaged 34 points per game over the last five games.
SULLIVAN EAST (1-6) at UNION COUNTY (1-4)
After getting pushed around by Elizabethton, the Patriots move into a slight favorite role.
These teams have split four games in a series that started in 2017.
JOHNSON COUNTY (2-3) at HAPPY VALLEY (0-6)
With a pair of super tough games remaining on the schedule, this may be the Warriors’ last shot at a win in 2021.
But the Longhorns are no easy mountain to climb, coming off a bounce-back win over Claiborne.
HAMPTON (5-1) at GATLINBURG-PITTMAN (3-3)
This could be a big challenge for the Bulldogs, who have been hit hard by injuries and the coaching staff could be shorthanded because of COVID issues.
Also, the Highlanders may be tougher than their record indicates. Pittman’s losses have come against Alcoa, undefeated Loudon, and 5-2 Seymour. The Highlanders whipped Hampton 46-6 in the teams’ last meeting back in 2019.
CLAIBORNE (0-5) at UNAKA (4-2)
Still looking for its first win, the Bulldogs may seem like a nice target for the Rangers.
But they are coming off their best offensive performance of the season in a 29-26 loss to Johnson County.