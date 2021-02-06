When James Naismith invented basketball in 1891, the original game wasn’t suited for players like Elizabethton’s Lina Lyon and Torrie Roberts.
But it was a suggestion Naismith made some 40 years later that would eventually create an opportunity for smaller players to not only succeed, but thrive. He said players should receive an extra point for making a shot outside a certain boundary.
It was rejected at the time, but the idea eventually became an integral part of the game — not only rewarding players who could make the long-range shot, but also opening the court for those who could use their quickness to penetrate and disrupt the defense.
Quickness, shooting and defensive disruption are part of Lyon and Roberts’ basketball DNA. They both stand in the neighborhood of 5-foot-3. Torrie won’t say she’s taller, but she did get a kick out of Lyon’s playful assertion of a future growth spurt.
“She said she’s going to get to six feet tall,” Roberts said with a laugh. “I said, ‘Yeah, you can dream.’ ”
SEEING DOUBLE
Lyon and Roberts emerged as double trouble for Lady Cyclones’ opponents in last year’s district tournament. They both made defensive gems and converted layups on the other end late in Elizabethton’s surprising win over Sullivan Central for the 1-AA championship.
This year, the beat continues to thump in Treadway Gymnasium and other locales. Lyon, a sophomore, averages 12.9 points per game, and her 1.8 treys per contest ranks in the top 10 in Northeast Tennessee. Lyon also averages three assists and 2.7 steals per game.
Roberts, a senior, is a major threat from 3-point land as well (1.2 per game) while averaging nine points, dishing out three assists per game, and shooting 70.8% from the free throw line.
The duo has been a big factor in helping the Lady Cyclones chase Sullivan East at the top of the Three Rivers Conference standings. Friday’s loss to the Lady Patriots ended a seven-game winning streak and a stretch of 12 wins in 13 games. Elizabethton is 14-8 overall with a 7-3 league mark.
Roberts said the success has been a team thing.
“I think we have a strong leader in each position,” she said. “We have Morgan (Headrick) in the post and she can score at any time. We have Lina at the point, and me and Renna (Lane) and McKendra (Norris) can handle the ball and shoot it good. And it’s the whole team that has made a positive impact.”
The duo basically gives the Lady Cyclones a two-point-guard attack.
“I think they feed off of each other,” Lady Cyclones’ head coach Lucas Andrews said. “And it has opened things up for both of them. They have opened my eyes to be able to do different things. I was brought up with old-school stuff, but I’ve been able to change my way of thinking.”
MOVING ON UP
Lyon was a standout player pretty much from the day she hit the basketball court running. She was quick and could handle the ball.
“I was always one of the fastest ones,” Lyon said. “It was always a benefit for me, ever since I was little.”
And the 3-point line became a comfort zone when she reached the fifth grade.
“I think I shot my first three when I was in the third grade,” Lyon said.
Playing against bigger girls in high school wasn’t a big transition for her.
“I was really comfortable with it,” Lyon said. “I played travel ball and always played up.”
THE SIZE OF THE MATTER
Among the things Roberts and Lyon do well is penetrating into the lane.
“They are not afraid to go amongst the bigger players and take the ball inside,” Andrews said. “They play fearless. They never worry about how big the person is guarding them.”
While being small has its perks on the basketball court, it takes a strong demeanor to succeed.
“I would describe it as, honestly, it has helped me,” Lyon said. “People underestimate me because of my size. Sometimes it does get to me, but I try not to let it. I like to have confidence in myself. Overall, it helps me more.”
Roberts said she takes her size in stride.
“I was always one of the littlest kids in my grade,” Roberts said. “I got used to it growing up. When I was young, I was really fast, and I think I’m still really fast. It makes things easier to be faster than other players and to be able to go by them.”
Roberts and Lyon meshed from the get-go when they became high school teammates. Having played travel ball together, they had a background prior to being with the Lady Cyclones.
So the on-court synchronization is real.
“Torrie is always really good finding people who are open,” Lyon said. “And she has always been a big help to me since she is my size. I find her open, too, and I think we work good together.”
OBJ
When Odell Beckham Jr. made his famous three-finger Sunday Night Football catch for the New York Giants in 2014, it became the play of comparison for every great catch.
Add Torrie Roberts to the list.
In the Jan. 30 win over Knox Catholic, Roberts soared into the air and made a one-hand grab of a ball that was ticketed for the bleachers.
“I had to get my hops on,” Roberts said with a laugh. “I don’t know how I caught it, but I did.”
Andrews said, “Our bench was like, ‘Wow! Torrie’s got ups!’” Andrews said. “It was wild and crazy. One you won’t forget. We made videos and put it on social media. Her making that catch was a big part of the momentum swing that allowed us to come back.”
The Lady Cyclones trailed 21-2 at the start of that game, but roared back for a 63-48 win. Roberts’ catch came when her team was trailing by nine points late in the first half.
FATHERLY INFLUENCES
Roberts didn’t hesitate when asked about her biggest basketball influence.
“Definitely my dad,” Roberts said. “He’s been there through all of it and pushed me. We would go outside and shoot and do drills, just me and him. That was fun. He got me into travel ball, which helped me improve a lot. Basketball has always been a big part of my life.”
Roberts is also heavily involved in clubs at school, and also participates in Young Life.
“I get to go to the summer camps, fall camps and weekend camps, which is really good because you get closer to Jesus, especially with all your friends,” Roberts said. “And the Young Life leaders are so sweet.”
For Lyon, basketball has been her one and only sport, something she said she has loved for quite some time and her dad has been a big part of it.
“My dad has helped me my entire life,” Lyon said. “I remember when I was three, we would go out and shoot. He has always been a big inspiration and help.”
BOOKING THEIR FUTURE
Lyon and Roberts have another area where they don’t mess around: the classroom.
Lyon carries a 4.0 GPA while Roberts is right in step with a 3.9. Not to mention Roberts already has knocked out eight dual-enrollment courses with a 4.0 GPA in her college work.
“I will have all of my core classes done by the time I’m a freshman,” said Roberts, who plans to attend the University of Tennessee.
Both players are student gems, Andrews said.
“They are at the top of their class and take the hardest classes they can take,” Andrews said. “I never have to worry about them. It has been a blessing.”