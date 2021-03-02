GREENEVILLE — Contradict- ory to the old saying, a good start is just as important as a good finish.
The start for the Elizabeth- ton boys basketball team in Tuesday’s Region 1-AA semifinal inside Hal Henard Gymnasium could not have been much worse in a lopsided loss, 61-36, to Greeneville.
The Cyclones (18-8) were 4 of 15 from the field in the first half with 10 turnovers and trailed by 24 at the break.
“We’ve had starts like that where we have trouble shooting, but we haven’t played an opponent like that,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt said. “We just couldn’t get any shots to fall, but Greeneville had a lot to do with that. They swarm on defense, athletic and talented.
“(Jakobi) Gillespie is a phenomenal athlete and he’s different than anybody we’ve played.”
Greeneville (25-5) moves into Thursday’s final at Sullivan East and clinches a sectional berth thanks to the smooth, complementary play of junior guards Reid Satterfield and Class AA Mr. Basketball finalist Gillespie. Each scored 17 points for the victorious Greene Devils.
“We got off to a good start and I felt like defensively that the guys were locked in and connected,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “Even when we didn’t score a whole lot in the second quarter, we kept them from scoring and that was huge.”
Added Woolsey: “(Reid and Jakobi) play great together and really all of our guys fit together well. They just happen to be our leading scorers.”
The Greene Devils had a great start to the contest, making 8 of 11 shots in the first quarter without committing a turnover and leading 23-8.
Woolsey, though, was not pleased with his team’s effort in the second half as his squad outscored Elizabethton only by one point (27-26).
“We didn’t play quite as hard in the second half and I thought we lacked in terms of our effort,” Woolsey said. “Thursday’s game will be really tough because they’re a great team that plays well together. We’re going to have to find a way to slow down their shooting.”
Greeneville shot 25 of 53 from the floor and was 7 of 10 at the free-throw line while committing 12 turnovers.
For Honeycutt’s crew — which was picked fifth in the preseason poll — it might have been an overachieving season looking back, but he says the bar is always high.
“I don’t know if it’s overachieving or a credit to the type of work they put in,” Honeycutt said. “Elizabethton is an athletic place, but as far as overachieving, this is not the standard and we want to be in the sectional game to give ourselves a chance to go to state.”
Junior guard Jake Roberts led the way for the Cylcones with 15 points — 13 coming in the second half. It was tough sledding the rest of the way, though, as no one else scored in double figures.
Elizabethton has only two seniors — Brayden Phillips and William Willocks — and returns a strong nucleus with a lot more experience for next season.
“We come back next year with a lot of kids that can play,” Honeycutt said.
The Cyclones, overall, shot 15 of 45 and went 2 of 6 from the charity stripe with 13 turnovers.