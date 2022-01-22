ELIZABETHTON — The start to Saturday’s nonconference game at Treadway Gymnasium against Elizabethton was not what Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball coach Chris Poore envisioned at all.
The Tribe only hit four of its first 15 shots and trailed by two points at the end of the first quarter. Then, the Indians — specifically Carter Metz — woke up in a big way.
D-B shot an impressive 55.8% after the first quarter and pulled away from the Cyclones for an 82-56 win.
Metz finished with a game-high 20 points — including 15 in the second quarter when he went 7-for-9 from the field and out-scored Elizabethton by himself.
“I was getting to my spot at 15 foot and rising up to shoot it,” Metz said. “That’s a shot I’ve been shooting all my life.
“We’re able to make adjustments on the fly and that’s what is going to help us when we get into tournament play.”
The Indians (19-4) remain unbeaten since the start of the new year and are winners of their last six. Poore’s platoon had four others net double-figures as Jonavan Gillespie (15), Brady Stump (14), Jack Browder (13) and Gregory Allen (10) all had solid nights scoring the roundball.
Kingsport only turned the ball over seven times.
“I talked to (Elizabethton) coach (Lucas) Honeycutt before the game and his plan to not be so chaotic early and be more deliberate,” Poore said. “Our job was to get them chaotic. He did a good job preparing them because they handled the pressure, exposing us on the backside and making some shots early.
“We couldn’t get it inside that zone early on, but Carter found a way and that was a good sight to see. He’s been playing more aggressively the last few weeks and that has helped us out a lot.”
The Cyclones (10-9) had a tough time getting much of anything going on offense, turning the ball over 17 times and going 23-for-63 from the field. Bryce VanHuss had a great start to the game, nailing three of his first four 3-pointers, but D-B clamped down after the opening period and he missed his final six shots from long range.
VanHuss led Elizabethton with 14 while Jake Roberts tallied 13.
D-B will be back at home on Tuesday against Big 5 Conference foe West Ridge.
Elizabethton 43, Dobyns-Bennett 42
The final play of the game was a microcosm of the entire game — the Lady Indians could not catch cat-quick Elizabethton point guard Lina Lyon.
D-B trailed by a point with 5.7 seconds left after a Caroline Hill bucket. The Lady Indians needed to foul in order to still have a chance.
The ball was inbounded to Lyon and she evaded all of the Tribe defenders and the horn sounded. She would end up scoring 17 points to lead the Lady Cyclones.
“I’m glad we don’t have to figure out how to guard her,” Elizabethton head coach Lucas Andrews said. “She’s headsy, basketball smart and knows what to do. That’s the games you want in the nonconference, something that is going to test you for conference games and tournament time.”
Elizabethton (14-5) out-scored D-B 12-2 in the third quarter and had a 10-point cushion going into the final period. The Lady Indians (12-10) had a valiant rally in them — storming back from down 16 at one point — but it ultimately came up short.
Hill finished the game with 17 while Hannah Frye tallied 12.
“There’s no quit in this team,” D-B coach Bill Francis said. “We called that timeout late and we got back in it. I told them that I don’t know why they wait until the last two minutes to start playing. In that third quarter, I thought we got decent shots and we couldn’t get them to go.
“We do not rebound very well and we don’t give ourselves many second-chance opportunities. We battled back, though, and gave ourselves a chance.”