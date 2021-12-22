ATHENS, Ga. — East Tennessee State hit the shots when it mattered the most.
David Sloan made a step-back, 3-point shot with 8.4 seconds left as the Bucs pulled off an 86-84 win over Georgia on Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.
The Bucs (8-5), who came into the contest No. 4 in the country in free-throw percentage, hit just 5 of 18 (28 percent) for the game. However, they hit enough down the stretch to rally from an eight-point deficit with less than four minutes to go.
Sloan, who had a team-best 24 points, also had a steal and layup to headline the Bucs’ 12-2 run to end the game. He and fellow guard Jordan King, who ended with 22 points, had to play large roles as post player Charlie Weber suffered a high-ankle sprain during the team’s shoot around and Ledarrius Brewer was limited to 24 minutes because of foul trouble.
“It was just stay together, play hard and give it everything you’ve got,” Sloan said. “It’s a big win for us going into the Christmas break, a big win for the program since last year we had some games like this slip out of our hands.
“We’re finding ways to win. We had some guys who don’t usually play that many minutes, but whoever came in the game, they stepped up, played their roles and helped us win.”
Sloan didn’t necessarily see himself making the winning shot, but knew he had to come through in the moment.
“Jordan passed it back to me and I looked at the clock once I caught it,” Sloan said. “I was like, ‘He’s going to try to beat me to the rim.’ So I shot a step back and ended up hitting it.”
Noah Bauman scored a game-high 25 points for the Bulldogs (5-7), but missed a potential game-winning, 3-point shot right before the buzzer. He made his previous seven 3-point shots.
Aaron Cook was also a huge factor with 17 points and six assists. Kario Oquendo finished with 15 points as the Bulldogs had rallied from a 14-point deficit early in the second half to take the lead.
Their efforts weren’t enough as ETSU hit 53.1 percent from the field, including 13-of-25 shots (52 percent) from 3-point range.
Ledarrius Brewer and Mohab Yasser scored 12 points apiece and Ty Brewer added 10.
“I feel like I have one of the best backcourts in the country. If our season ended right now, David would get my vote as our MVP,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “When you have him, Jordan King, Ledarrius Brewer, it’s a three-headed monster and now with Mohab Yasser coming off the bench, those are as good guards as you see at our level.”
Freshman Jaden Seymour made his first start of the season with Weber out of action. He scored three points in 22 minutes as Oliver explained Weber’s injury and the team’s change of strategy at the last minute.”
“It was a bad sprain at the end of our walk-through and I don’t know how long he will be out,” Oliver said. “We really couldn’t work on changing rotations. For example, I didn’t have any plays with LA (Brewer) being at the power forward position. Late in the game, we just had to be spontaneous, put our guys in ball screens and sprint outs, let our guys drive it and kick it out.”
The concept wasn’t totally foreign as Oliver explained the team works on the “NBA flow” near the end of each practice.
It also helped that King was 8 for 13 from the field and 5 of 9 behind the arc.
“Jordan King is one of the best shooters in America,” Oliver said. “Our team, we have some pieces. If we didn’t have all those pieces and Jordan King had more shots, he would average 15-20 points per game.”
GAME NOTES
The Bucs led 46-36 after Yasser nailed a 3-pointer from the right corner with 1:27 to go in the first half. Yasser provided more momentum with a tip-in at the buzzer to give ETSU a 48-39 halftime lead.
The Bucs missed 11 of their first 12 free throws. However, Oliver was pleased how they came through at the end.
“I watched every game last year they played in and they lost a lot of close games,” Oliver said. “Winning those games comes down to believing in your teammates, believing in each other, having the mental toughness to make plays, to make free throws. This is a big win and the way we did it, hopefully it builds into something.”
It was ETSU’s 18th win against an SEC school, the third against Georgia. It was a nice Christmas bonus for Oliver, whose contract pays him an extra $15,000 for each win over a Power 5 conference opponent.
Oliver, who said he is looking forward to time off for Christmas as much as the players, plans to watch the new Spider-man movie with his family during the break.
NEXT UP
ETSU begins Southern Conference play Dec. 30 at Chattanooga. Georgia returns to action with a non-conference game against Gardner-Webb on Dec. 29.