NAPLES, Fla. — David Sloan made a fallaway jump shot with three seconds left Tuesday night, lifting East Tennessee State to a 77-76 victory over Missouri State in the semifinals of the Naples Invitational.
Sloan scored ETSU’s final four points and his winning shot came after Bucs coach Desmond Oliver called a time- out.
The senior point guard finished with a career-high 20 points. He made 8 of 12 shots on a night the Bucs shot 53% from the field and went 13 of 28 from 3-point range.
ETSU will face Kent State at 8 p.m. in the championship game. Missouri State takes on George Washington in the third-place game at 5:30 p.m.
Kent State beat George Washington 77-69 in the other semifinal.
“I don’t get emotional over these things because I feel like it’s a long season,” Oliver said. “But I’m so happy for our guys. I’m so happy for the Buccaneers fans. Really proud of our guys and we hope to come in tomorrow and finish this thing with a championship.”
In a game that featured 22 lead changes and eight ties, ETSU improved to 3-2. The Bucs have won three games in a row.
Sloan came up big down the stretch for ETSU. He drove the lane and scored to put the Bucs up 75-74 with 1:04 left, but Missouri State’s Demarcus Sharp scored on a layup with 29 seconds remaining to put the Bears on top 76-75.
After Missouri State fouled Sloan — the Bears weren’t in the bonus yet — with 10 seconds left, Sloan worked the clock before pulling up for his winning shot.
“I felt like that was the most comfortable shot I could have got,” said Sloan, who also had six assists.
Missouri State still had three seconds left, but Ledarrius Brewer stole the inbounds pass and lofted the ball in the air to run out the clock.
Neither team led by more than four points in the second half.
Ledarrius Brewer and Jordan King each scored 14 points for the Bucs. Ty Brewer added 12.
King hit three 3-pointers in a span of 1:10 in the first half, helping the Bucs to a 13-0 run that left them up 26-18.
After the Bears came back with an 8-0 run and eventually pulled ahead, Ledarrius Brewer hit a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the halftime buzzer to give the Bucs a 45-43 lead heading into the locker room.
Missouri State (3-2) was led by Isaiah Mosley’s 18 points. Gaige Prim and Jaylen Minnett had 17 apiece. The Bears shot 56% from the field.
In Tuesday’s other games, Murray State beat Long Beach State 80-43 and James Madison beat Wright State 76-74.