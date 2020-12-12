Before taking his talents to the SEC basketball courts, Grant Slatten put on a show Saturday in White County’s win over Volunteer at the Roundball in the Hall showcase.
The Ole Miss commit scored 28 first-half points and 39 overall in leading the Warriors to an 83-60 victory over the Falcons on Science Hill’s home floor. His scoring, which included four dunks and four 3-point goals, was only part of the story.
Before leaving the game midway through the fourth quarter, he totaled seven rebounds and six assists. He also made an incredible impact on the defensive end with six steals and altering shot after shot.
“He’s going to be a good player in the SEC,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said. “Skill-wise, he’s good, he shoots it well and has great athleticism. When you’re a Division I caliber athlete, you’re going to dominate a game like that and he’s going to dominate a lot of games.”
Still, the Falcons were competitive early, down 20-15 in the second quarter before the Warriors reeled off nine straight points. While the Falcons remained close in the second quarter, Slatten capped off the first half with a 3-pointer before the buzzer and a 49-36 lead at the break.
Kaob Clark scored 13 for White County (7-1) and Tanner Paul finished with a dozen.
Volunteer (4-3) gave a game effort until the end, never letting the game become a total blowout. Cason Christian led the Falcons with 16 points. Andrew Knittel scored 12, followed by Garrison Barrett with 10.
The Falcons were plagued by turnovers, although Poe credited much of them for playing too fast to White County’s defense. He felt the game against the Warriors did a lot to prepare them for the largest schools in the Big 7 Conference.
“Our passes were a little soft against the athleticism they had, but our kids competed really hard,” Poe said. “We have to spend more time developing our skills. It wasn’t that we didn’t make the right play. You have to do it in a split second and have confidence in your abilities.
“Our kids have come a long ways. There’s no way to simulate the type of teams like Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill in practice, so you have to play against teams with athleticism like that.”
Poe sees promise in his young team, which started the season 4-0 with sophomore guards Bradin Minton and Knittel.
“We battled pretty good in the first half,” Poe said. “Bradin and Andrew being sophomores, you can build around guards. I think we have a chance to be very competitive.”
———
GIRLS
White County 81, Volunteer 53
The Lady Falcons kept the margin in single digits most of the first half before the Warriorettes pulled away late.
It was one of three games in a 24-hour stretch for Volunteer, which was led by Kenady Knittel with 13 points and Aliyah Crawley with 11.
“We’re blessed to be playing right now,” Smith said. “We will play somebody, no matter who it is. This was a game which was worth it because we saw some things we need to work on. They got hot in the third quarter, but one thing I’m excited about is we didn’t quit.”
Audrey Evans netted nine points and Vada Barton ended with eight for the Lady Falcons.
Gracie Dodgen tallied 20 points to lead White County, which also got 17 points from Nia Powers.
Smith said Saturday’s tough games, which also included hosting Knox Catholic at home was beneficial as was Friday night’s blowout win over Claiborne.
“When you have Crockett, Science Hill and D-B in your conference, you want to have games like this,” Smith said about White County. “To compete with teams like this, it helps you compete in the conference. Then, the games like Claiborne help with our wins, our confidence so my girls know they can play with anybody.”