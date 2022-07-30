Lucas Slagle is a leader for the Unicoi County athletic programs whether you’re talking about football, basketball or baseball.
Heading into his senior season, Slagle and others have big expectations for each of the Blue Devils' teams.
Starting with football, Slagle at 6-foot-6 is the hard-to-cover wide receiver and a disruptive force at defensive end. His play reminds some of the Blue Devils’ Drew Rice, now Unicoi County’s head coach.
Rice, also a former basketball player, appreciates what all Slagle means to the entire athletic program.
“I don’t know how far you’ve had to find an athlete who’s made such an impact on all three sports,” Rice said. “He’s not just playing on all teams, but either one of the best or the best player on all three teams. It’s a testament to him, but even a better young man.”
The athletic accomplishments include an all-conference football player, back-to-back appearances on the Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News Super 22 baseball teams and the Most Valuable Player of the District 1-3A tournament.
He certainly has the good genes with his father, Donnie, and mother, Sharon, stars on the hardwood for Unicoi County back in the day.
PLAYING THROUGH THE PAIN
More than his natural ability, Slagle serves as an inspiration, a true example of resilience through the toughest of times. He lost two of his biggest supporters, his mom and his grandfather, George Ritchie, during a short span last season.
Shortly after his mom died from cancer, Slagle played in the aforementioned District 1-3A basketball championship game. He scored 16 points in leading the Blue Devils to a 63-62 overtime win over Elizabethton.
It was a fitting way to honor those he lost.
“I miss them every game and think about them every day,” Slagle said. “But, they wouldn’t want me to coop up in a ball. They would want me to keep going like nothing happened and play for them. I want to show people they can get through whatever.”
Through the hard times, his teammates, other family and friends have been there for support. His football coach talked about some of the traits that make Slagle a favorite at school and in the community.
“He’s one who says, ‘Yes sir, no sir,’ just an unbelievable young man,” Rice said. “He’s a great representative of our high school and Unicoi County. We had kids’ camp here with 90-some third through eighth graders and they’re looking at him like he’s Patrick Mahomes.
“I can speak for myself, (basketball) coach (Jordan) Simmons and (baseball coach Chad) Gillis, we’re glad to have him for another year.”
SENIOR GOALS
An avid outdoorsman, Slagle wants to be trophy hunting his senior year. The Blue Devils are coming off championship seasons in football and basketball, while the baseball team looks primed to compete for one as well.
The Blue Devils had one of their best football seasons ever in 2021, going 10-2, winning the Region 1-3A championship and advancing to the second round of the playoffs.
Slagle creates all kinds of matchup problems at wide receiver. With his size and the skills learned from the basketball court like boxing out, he can be a nightmare for smaller defensive backs.
As a defensive end, he applies other basketball skills like being able to pivot and using his hands to get by the offensive lineman and rush the quarterback.
“He’s able to do so much. To play defensive end and receiver, you don’t get that mixture a lot,” Rice said. “He has size and physicality to play defensive end, but also the speed and length to play on the outside at receiver. Other teams are going to be worried about him and rightfully so.”
One thing his coaches never worry about is a selfish attitude. When asked about the upcoming season, Slagle doesn’t talk about personal goals, but what the teams can accomplish.
“We have a really good chance in all three sports to bring in some hardware,” Slagle said. “I think we have the guys to do it. It’s the time to do it, so I believe it’s going to be a really fun year.”