ELIZABETHTON — With towering Lucas Slagle on the mound, Unicoi County returned to the top of the mountain in District 1-AA baseball on Monday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Field.
The Blue Devils, a tradition-rich program with four state championships and 10 title-game appearances, captured their first district crown since 2016 with a 6-4 win over Sullivan South in the title game. Both teams now advance to the Region 1-AA tournament.
Slagle, a 6-foot-5 right handed sophomore, fanned 13 batters. In addition, he helped his cause with an RBI double, two singles and two runs scored. He reached base all four times at-bat.
Slagle seemed to get stronger as the game wore on. After South led off the sixth inning with a pair of singles, Slagle struck out the next three batters. Fittingly, he ended the game with a strikeout.
He credited catcher Valentin Batrez, the tournament MVP, for having a great feel for the situations.
“Valentin was behind the plate calling the pitches and I rarely shook him off,” Slagle said. “I was able to get some fastballs by them, including some high fastballs. Those can be dangerous, but sometimes they pay off.
“(South players) Drew Hoover, (Will) Harris and those guys, I’ve played ball with them and I know they can hit. You really have to be careful with them.”
South’s pitchers had to be careful with Unicoi County (18-12) as well. Travis Whitson drove in two runs and Batrez scored twice. Playing its share of small ball, the Blue Devils laid down three bunts in four at-bats at one point in the fifth inning.
“These guys are such a young group and you explain what each game means,” Unicoi County coach Chad Gillis said. “I was really proud of their performance, their willingness not to quit and do what we needed them to.
“Those guys (Slagle and Batrez) played through middle school together and Lucas threw such a tremendous game tonight. He was spotting his pitches, his breaking ball was good and he had good velocity. I’m just so proud of everybody for getting it done.”
Unicoi took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on three consecutive doubles by Gavyn Sawyer, Batrez and Slagle.
However, an error in the third opened the door for four runs by the Rebels (21-8). Marshall Buchanan had a two-run single and Eli Jennings followed with a two-run double.
The Blue Devils closed within a run on Whitson’s sacrifice fly to center field. They retook the lead in the fifth with three runs, using three bunts and a RBI single by Whitson.
South had the final threat in the sixth and had one runner in the seventh before Slagle shut them down. Hoover and Sean Reed each went 2 for 4 at the plate to lead the Rebels.
Losers’ bracket final
Sullivan South 7, Elizabethton 4
With a region berth on the line, the Rebels came through with the win over the homestanding Cyclones (17-12). It ended Elizabethton’s streak of three straight district championships.
Jennings led the way at the plate, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while Reed was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. South pitcher Jackson Dean went into the seventh inning to get the win and qualify for the region tournament.
Dean threw 113 pitches, giving up nine hits, but just three walks.
“He battled today. I wasn’t sure what he had in him,” South coach Anthony Richardson said about Dean. “We showed it a lot today. We told him last night we were going with him and he said today, ‘I’m ready to go and I’m going to get ’em.’”
Both teams scored a run in the first before Elizabethton took a 3-1 lead on RBI singles by Padraig Murphy and Peyton Johnson.
South evened the score in the top of the fourth with sacrifice flies by Drew Hoover and Marshall Buchanan. Eli Jennings put the Rebels ahead with an RBI single to left field.
Elizabethton missed on a good scoring opportunity in the bottom of the fifth. Cooper Tipton hit the ball over the head of South’s outfielder with the ball going to the fence. However, a base-running blunder loaded the bases instead of any runs scored. The next two batters had a short fly to right field and struck out as the Cyclones came up empty.
The Rebels made them pay by scoring three runs in the next frame. It was an emotional win for the South faithful as this is the last year before school consolidation and Richardson’s final season as head coach.
South won 12 games in a row to end the regular season before losing to Unicoi County earlier in the tournament.
“The last year, my last year…. After we got beat, I said if we win 12 in a row again, we will be state champions,” Richardson said.
Elizabethton got a run across in the seventh before South reliever Cody Pugh came through with the save.
Johnson suffered the loss on the mound, but came through at the plate with two hits and driving in two runs. Elijah Birdsong was 2 for 3 and Jaden Anderson scored twice. The Cyclones, though, left 10 runners on base.
“We just couldn’t get anything to go our way. When it did go our way, we didn’t do a good job of executing,” Elizabethton coach Ryan Presnell said. “We’re just glad to be playing baseball again this time of year. It’s been a long year and it’s hard to tell kids bye after what we went through last year.
“These kids will know we love them forever. It’s good as a man to know you have people that love you, pray for you and will take care of you.”