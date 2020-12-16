Football is taking Cole Morganstern to new heights.
Elizabethton’s standout offensive lineman made his college choice official Wednesday when he signed to play Division I football with the Air Force Academy.
The 6-foot-4 senior tackle said serving his country was the key reason for his decision.
“My great grandfather was in the Army in World War I, and my grandfather was in the Navy during Vietnam,” Morganstern said. “I have always had an appreciation for those who have served in the military. I have been interested in going to one of the military academies since I was in middle school.”
His hopes began turning into reality earlier this year. Morganstern contacted the Air Force and in April he was offered a scholarship.
Morganstern was an integral part of the Cyclones’ run to back-to-back Class 4A state championships from his left tackle position, dutifully protecting quarterback Bryson Rollins. The Cyclones won all 30 of their games during Morganstern’s junior and senior seasons.
Air Force is 3-2 in this truncated season, but will play Army (6-1) on Saturday with the Commander-in-Chief trophy at stake. Last year the Falcons went 11-2, beating Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl. They also had an overtime win over Colorado.
Moving to Colorado Springs, Colorado, will be a change of pace for Morganstern.
“It is far away from home, but it is something I thought I would like to do,” Morganstern said. “They play in the Mountain West Conference, and Hawaii is in that league. So I will get to see more of the world and a lot of cool places.”
There will likely be a position change for Morganstern at Air Force.
“The coaches said I will probably play guard or center,” Morganstern said. “But I can probably fit in anywhere.”
There are quite a few areas where Morganstern said he could improve.
“I would say continuing to get better with my feet and quickness,” he said. “And I need to become more of an explosive player.”
Is pro football potentially on the horizon?
“To be honest, coming into high school I didn’t know what kind of player I would be,” he said. “But I put in a lot of work and trusted in what I was doing. I plan on doing the same thing in college, Lord willing. If it works out the same in college as it did in high school, then maybe the NFL would be an option. If not, I will still own one of the best degrees in the country along with an opportunity to serve my country.”
Morganstern said playing at Elizabethton was one of the things that helped him get to this point.
“Playing for Coach (Shawn) Witten, I feel I have a good idea for what will come,” he said. “I feel like I have developed a good work ethic, gotten better, and I’m ready to move on to the next level.”
Witten was part of a group of people Morganstern said helped him get to signing day.
“There were tons of people,” he said. “My parents set good examples for me and taught me what was right, along with my grandparents. Coach Witten, Coach (Jeff) Pierce, Coach (Devin) Whitehead, Coach (Jordy) Harrison instilled in me the values I needed to get to this point. And my teammates always pushed me in the summers and in weightlifting.”