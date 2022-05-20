It was worth the wait for The Citadel baseball team.
In a game that started three hours late due to weather-related issues, the Bulldogs defeated East Tennessee State ?-? on Thursday night at Thomas Stadium.
The Citadel (25-27), coached by former ETSU skipper Tony Skole, scored one run in the first inning and one in the second before breaking the game open in the fourth.
Former Science Hill star Tilo Skole, the head coach’s son, had a productive night in the lead-off spot. He went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. His efforts included a two-run single in the fourth inning.
Wells Sykes also drove in three runs, while Noah Mitchell matched the three hits. All total, the Bulldogs doubled the Bucs 14-7 in hits.
The Bucs (28-20) missed a golden opportunity in the seventh inning. Bryce Hodge started off the inning with a double and they proceeded to load the bases. A flyout to center field ended the Bucs’ scoring threat.
Down 9-0 in the eighth, they came through with a pair of runs with Ashton King’s RBI double and Cam Norgren’s single. Nogren finished 2-for-4 to lead ETSU’s offense.
Zach Kirby (3-3) suffered the loss, giving up 10 hits and seven runs over six innings.
The teams will face off in the second game of the series Friday at 6 p.m.