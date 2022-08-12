IMG_2611.JPG

Former Science Hill star Jackson Skeen tied the single-round record with a 64 in last year’s Tillinghast Invitational.

Jackson Skeen will begin the defense of his Tillinghast Invitational championship on Saturday morning, and he’ll have a lot of challengers trying to knock him off the throne.

The 17th annual golf tournament gets underway at Johnson City Country Club at 8 a.m. and Skeen will be trying to make history. He’s the only golfer with his name on the trophies at both the Tillinghast and East Tennessee Amateur. This weekend, he’ll be trying to become the first to win them both in the same year.

