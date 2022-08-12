Jackson Skeen will begin the defense of his Tillinghast Invitational championship on Saturday morning, and he’ll have a lot of challengers trying to knock him off the throne.
The 17th annual golf tournament gets underway at Johnson City Country Club at 8 a.m. and Skeen will be trying to make history. He’s the only golfer with his name on the trophies at both the Tillinghast and East Tennessee Amateur. This weekend, he’ll be trying to become the first to win them both in the same year.
“That’s what I was thinking after the ETA got done,” Skeen said. “It’s pretty cool to say I won them both, but it would be even every cooler if I won them both in the same year.”
Skeen shot a first-round 64 last year, tying the Tillinghast tournament record, before using a dramatic eagle at the par-4 16th hole in the final round to seal his win.
Twenty-three players broke par last year in the 36-hole tournament.
“It feels a little different when you come to a tournament where you won before,” Skeen said. “I feel like I’ve proven it so I just want to go our there and do it again.”
Skeen, a former Science Hill player, is one of two former Tillinghast champs in the field. Chip Spratlin, the only golfer to have to won it four times, is always dangerous at Johnson City Country Club.
One of the challengers will be Chance Taylor, Skeen’s good friend and teammate at Tennessee Tech. Taylor, of Gate City, Virginia, comes in as one of the hottest golfers in the area.
In the past month, Taylor won the Lonesome Pine Invitational with a final-round 60, missed making the Monday qualifier for the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship by one stroke in the pre-qualifier and posted three solid rounds — including a 66 — at the Tennessee State Amateur.
The senior-to-be at Tennessee Tech is bringing confidence into a tournament where he has finished as high as second.
“This summer, I’ve been driving it very well,” Taylor said. “So I’ve been giving myself a lot of short irons and wedges to where I can get it going.”
Johnson City Country Club is not known as a bomber’s course. In fact, many players choose to hit clubs other than drivers on many holes to put their tee shots in the proper positions to attack the greens.
Taylor won’t be one of those.
“I play it very aggressive,” he said. “I hit driver pretty much everywhere.”
Taylor is second in the points race for the Tri-Cities player of the year and he can make up some ground on Skeen, the leader, with a good showing here. He made most of his points at Lonesome Pine Country Club, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, where he had a 25-foot birdie putt for a 59 on the final hole, a stroke that came up inches short.
“That felt good,” he said of shooting 60. “It’s like the ultimate adrenaline rush.”
Taylor wasn’t as upset about his birdie putt coming up short as he was at three-putting for par on an earlier hole or making a bogey on another when he had 75 yards into the green.
Cary Daniels is back to defend his Tillinghast Senior Division title. Daniels beat Mike Poe by one stroke last year.
