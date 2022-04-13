West Ridge was ready to capitalize when David Crockett left the door open Wednesday night.
The Wolves rallied from a five-run deficit with seven runs in the sixth inning to take a 13-5 Big Five Conference baseball victory over David Crockett on Wednesday night at Warren Miller Field.
West Ridge (12-6, 3-3) added four more in the final inning. After struggling early, the Wolves finished with 13 hits.
“Their lefty was really good for them early. The third time through the order, we took some better swings and put some balls in play,” West Ridge coach Michael Hoover said. “We took advantage of some opportunities. We’ve made a habit of getting behind and fighting back.
“It’s not a position we want to be in, but Crockett swings the bat well and they threw it well. We just happened to get rolling.”
That was certainly the case with Sean Reed, who went 3 for 5 with two doubles and two runs scored. Drew Hoover and Will Harris each doubled twice and drove in three runs. Harris has been on a hot streak of late.
“I’ve just been practicing on my swing all offseason. I’m seeing the ball well,” Harris said. “We just had to keep a positive mind to keep in the game. You have to always feel you’re in it and can come back and win.”
Also a big part of the rally, Wade Witcher was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Marshall Buchanan had a most eventful day, getting hit by a pitch four times. In his only true at-bat, Buchanan ripped a two-run double.
The Wolves also made the plays defensively when needed. A quick-thinking Reed at third base helped turn a 5-3 double play in the sixth inning. It got relief pitcher Jackson Dean out of the inning.
“That was a huge play and good for Sean to make that play,” Coach Hoover said. “He puts a lot of pressure on himself. I thought it was big for him and J.D. to close the door those last two innings. I’m proud of J.D. and Carter Gibson both. Carter threw strikes. They hit him a little, but that’s part of it.”
Gibson was the starting pitcher, giving up eight hits and five runs over five innings in a winning effort.
Crockett (6-9, 3-3) started out strong, pulling ahead 5-0 after plating three runs in the fourth inning. It included a two-run single by Caleb Bradburn, who finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Lead-off batter Garrett Leonard was 3 for 3 and scored three times.
Jacob Ayers had the aforementioned strong start for the Pioneers before the tough sixth inning. The Pioneers are scheduled to head out of town to participate in a Knoxville tournament over the weekend. West Ridge is participating in the John Whited Memorial Classic in Kingsport.