What did we learn from Friday’s second-round playoff games?
THE ROAD AHEAD
High school football remains a three-game postseason, at best, for Class 6A teams in Northeast Tennessee — simply until proved otherwise.
West Ridge came up 49 points short Friday night against Maryville, following a loss margin of 27 by Dobyns-Bennett and 24 by Science Hill earlier this season.
It was the 37th consecutive win by the Rebels over teams from this area, and it doesn’t appear any of those three schools return enough standout players to think they will be a serious threat to Maryville in 2022 — which would make it a clean half century of total dominance.
ELIZABETHTON IS READY
The Cyclones played well in every phase of the game — with the exception of one play, which was an exceptional run by Garrison Terry on an 85-yard kickoff return that gave Anderson County its only points.
Bryson Rollins played at near the top of his game and this group of seniors became the winningest team in school history with 50. Jake Roberts made two go-get-the-ball touchdown catches, the ground attack was consistent (though mostly Rollins as Cade Russell didn’t find much room), and the offensive line was solid.
But most impressive was the Cyclones’ defense. Talented and strong running back Gavin Noe had nowhere to go, and when the Mavericks tried to pass there was either no separation for the receivers or the quarterback was scrambling before he could initially set his feet.
What this means is the Cyclones are as ready as they could be for the rematch with Greeneville in Friday’s Class 4A state quarterfinals. But there are two big problems for Elizabethton: Greeneville is equally ready, and the Cyclones have to figure out a way to change a 30-point outcome into a manageable chance at victory.
IMPRESSIVE ROAD DOGS
Hampton traveled to Rockwood and obliterated the Tigers, charging out to a 34-6 halftime lead before finishing off a 47-18 decision.
The Bulldogs’ tough schedule — which included Class 3A state quarterfinalist Pigeon Forge, Class 5A second-round entrant Daniel Boone, and Class 1A state quarterfinalist Cloudland — seems to be paying dividends.
The Bulldogs got three rushing touchdowns from quarterback Conor Jones, who also hit Ashton Hardin for a score. Levi Lunsford, Jonathan Greenwell and Brody Hicks also found the end zone for a Hampton team that has multiple players who know how to score.
The defense was tough as well and this was an emphatic road win.
BEASTLY CLOUDLAND
With 361 yards rushing on 46 attempts, the Highlanders steamrolled Oakdale’s defense.
Of course it was Seth Birchfield at the forefront with 233 yards and six touchdowns. For the season, the senior workhorse has rushed for 2,476 yards with a Northeast Tennessee-best 38 touchdowns. Wow.
Birchfield is three short of placing his name in the state’s top 10 all-time list for single-season touchdowns.
This was Cloudland’s biggest offensive output of the season, topping their 54-points performance against Unaka and 52 points against Cosby. They also had 50 against Happy Valley.
WASHINGTON COUNTY SWAN SONG
Daniel Boone and David Crockett retired their 2021 seasons at the same time.
Neither team was expected to win against perennial power Knoxville Central, which whipped Boone, and powerful Knoxville West, which easily handled Crockett. The two Washington County teams were down by a combined 62-0 at halftime.
But the losses didn’t knock the luster off these programs. Over the last six years they’ve been to the playoffs a combined 12 straight times with a record of 7-12. By comparison, they combined for a 7-12 postseason mark over the first 45 years of their existence.
Boone and Crockett have established their programs and more good things should come in the future.
TOUGH ENDING
It wasn’t a fun finish for Unicoi County, coming up on the wrong end of a 24-0 loss to Pigeon Forge.
But this season needs to be remembered for what happened before Friday’s game. The school had three 10-win seasons in 100 years of football. This was number four. It needs to be remembered for what it was: one of the best seasons in school history.
With 30 wins over the last four years, this program has turned the corner and — like Boone and Crockett — more good stuff should be around the corner.