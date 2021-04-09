Jordan Simmons said it was a tough decision to leave administration and go back into the classroom, but being head coach of the high school basketball team was enough to tip the scales.
“It’s something I’ve had in my mind for a long time that I wanted to do,” said Simmons, who was chosen Friday to take over the boys program at Unicoi County. “It was something I was always interested in.”
Simmons is currently the principal at Unicoi County Middle School, but will begin teaching social studies and economics at the high school in the fall.
“Making the transition back to the classroom to be able to coach was not an easy decision,” Simmons said. “I had to discuss it with my wife and she was very supportive. And the timing was right.”
With experience as an assistant in high school and as a head coach in middle school, Simmons said he believes he is ready to take this step.
“I think it will be a learning process, but I’ve been lucky to work with good high school coaches,” he said. “I learned from Coach (Michael) Smith and Coach (Kerri) King. And I’ve been around good people like (director of schools) John English. They are great resources and I can reach out to them.”
Simmons has talent to work with in the Blue Devils’ program, including standout Lucas Slagle.
“We have six or seven guys who have quite a bit of experience,” Simmons said. “The cupboard is definitely not bare. Coach Smith and (former coach) John Good did a good job of creating good habits and making the program successful.”
But Simmons also inherits a new league that should be extremely tough in 2021-22. The Class AAA conference will house Elizabethton, Sullivan East, Tennessee High and Volunteer along with the Blue Devils — with some high-level returning players in those programs like Dylan Bartley (Patriots), Jake Roberts (Cyclones) and Wade Witcher (Vikings).
“That new conference will be tough,” Simmons said. “It could be one of the best conferences in the state. We definitely have our work cut out for us.”
Simmons said he has been using an uptempo approach as coach of the middle school program, and plans to keep that system.
“This group has a lot of versatility,” Simmons said.