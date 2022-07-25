MOUNTAIN CITY — Over the last half decade, Johnson County football has routinely been in the hunt for the Region 1-3A title and has regularly made trips to the playoffs.
That was not the case last season.
The Longhorns finished a woeful 2-7 in the regular season and ended up having to forfeit a first-round playoff game to eventual state champion Alcoa due to a COVID-19 breakout.
The school was ravaged by COVID as much as anyone, and the gridiron squad could never really get in much of a groove. As many as 250 kids in a school of roughly 600 were quarantined all at once at the beginning of the academic year.
“We had a lot of tough breaks,” junior quarterback Connor Simcox said. “When you are quarantined, you can’t work out or anything. It set us back a lot. We didn’t have a lot of practice days together as a team and I think that’s why we struggled.”
At the press day last year, there were 28 kids in the picture and coach Don Kerley remarked that some 38 different kids saw playing time throughout the season.
This year, however, a group with only four seniors is looking to get back to a competitive level.
Players like Simcox and senior utility man Grinnan Walker will be at the forefront, trying to put Johnson County back in the conversation for the region crown.
“I think we’ll really improve this year. We’ve been working really hard and one of the biggest differences is that we’ve been hitting the weight room a lot more,” Simcox said.
Simcox will be starting for a third year, toting a 6-foot-4 frame that can heave the ball a long way.
“It’s crazy how much Connor has improved over three years,” Walker said. “When he started, his throwing motion was already there. Where he has improved the most is his game smarts. He’s really improved rapidly and by a wide margin.”
Added Kerley: “Connor has always had a strong arm. He’s always been able to get in there and throw it 50 or 60 yards with no problem.”
Walker should be looked to as one of the main options as a wide receiver and running back. On defense, he’ll be one of the anchors of the secondary at free safety.
“Grinnan might’ve been 5-foot-5 his freshman year, but he’s grown up,” Kerley said. “He’s got a good set of hands and good speed. He’ll be one of the anchors on defense for us, too. I can see him being a special player.”
The numbers are much better so far this year for the Mountain City crew.
“We’ve got a lot of younger guys out and they’ll play some,” Walker said. “The good thing about this team is that a lot of the kids that played last year are back out. They will have a lot of experience already and won’t be as fresh as last year.”
As either a player or coach, Kerley has been a part of four conference titles in the history of the school. He said he’s handed out 47 helmets so far and that scrimmages have been promising.
“We’ve got a sour taste in our mouth after last year,” Kerley said. “We’re definitely ready to get after it.”