The Tennessee Silverbacks are offering opportunities for young men to play football.
With 21 players heading into Monday’s opening practice, the Silverbacks can use more depth. Over its 14 years, the program has primarily consisted of players from Providence Academy with home-schooled kids and some from University High sprinkled in.
Since the Silverbacks’ season was switched from the fall to this time of the year, some of the kids who normally would play are still committed to basketball and baseball. However, it gives some unique opportunities as Terrance Tyree, the Silverbacks’ team president, explained. He added that kids who play football at TSSAA member schools like Science Hill or Daniel Boone can play for the Silverbacks without it affecting eligibility for their current school.
“One of the biggest reasons to play for us is we’re not a year-round program,” Tyree said. “They can walk out and practice with us 4-5 weeks and play. We’re looking for some guys who would like extra football. Maybe, they’re seniors whose football career has ended and they like the idea of getting more football in.
“Some may like the idea of having extra film, extra highlights to send to schools. For those graduating middle school who want to compete on their high school team next year, they might like the experience.”
Tyree mentioned it could be particularly appealing to Sullivan County kids. With consolidation, there will be only one team next season instead of Central, North and South all fielding squads. From their end, the Silverbacks have plenty of spots available.
“We need help all over,” Tyree said. “We need line help. We need skill help. We have openings at every position.”
The Silverbacks, who field both varsity and jv teams, compete in the Pioneer League with teams from North and South Carolina. Their first game is slated for Feb. 20 against the Asheville (N.C.) Christian Lions. Practice is held at the Washington County/Johnson City Boys Club field. Home games will be played at a new field constructed on the Providence Academy campus.
Make no mistake, it’s tough competition as the Silverbacks went 2-8 last season. They’ve had their good years too, but more than wins or losses, the program is a Christ-centered program meant to serve the youth ages 12-18
“A lot of the programs we play are like us,” Tyree said. “There are five teams in our conference. We’re pretty well matched, all like-minded programs. Then, we pick up five non-conference games. It’s very competitive with the teams we play.”
Bill Bledsoe, one of the team’s founders, is still involved with the team, more in an administrative role. He’s helped the team raise money over the years that they’ve used to buy new equipment and to cover other expenses.
Always creative, the team trained by pushing round hay bales on a Washington County farm in its earlier years. Thanks to the money raised by Bledsoe and others, the team now has sleds and other equipment to make it a more traditional practice.
ABOUT THE TEAM
Tim Sprouse, who has been with the program from the start, serves as the head coach. His son, Carter, is a standout player at linebacker. Carter has proven to be a versatile player, capable of filling in at multiple positions.
Connor Ward plays quarterback and is described as a leader, who is athletic and makes good decisions. On defense, he’s a safety with a good nose for the football.
The Silverbacks run a two-back set with their offense similar to what Coastal Carolina runs.
With more speed than bulk, they have a 3-3-5 base defense with athletes like Jacob Pottinger at middle linebacker Ward at safety. Up front, John Rogers, Dalton Darr and Evan Blankenship are some of the team leaders.
Those interested in more information can check out the website tnsilverbacks.com, where the contact numbers for Tyree and Coach Sprouse are available.