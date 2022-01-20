In the collision of athletics and life, Jack Torbett is familiar with the thrill of victory and knows all too well the agony of defeat.
He has experienced both the highest of high school highs and the lowest of lows — the latter in unprecedented fashion.
And while it understandably took time for Torbett to come to terms with a second major setback, he is a shining example of someone who fits within the lyrics of a recent hit song by Tauren Wells: “When I'm standing on the mountain, I didn't get there on my own. When I'm walking through the valley, I know I am not alone.”
LOOKING BACK
After breaking into the baseball starting lineup as a freshman for Science Hill in 2019 — an impressive accomplishment for one of the state’s premier programs — Torbett was poised to play a key role as a sophomore on a Science Hill team that figured to have a shot to make a second straight trip to the state tournament.
Unfortunately for everybody involved, COVID wiped out those hopes and dreams — the first-ever time a baseball season had been canceled.
“We were all looking at getting back to the state tournament in 2020,” Torbett said. “It was tough.”
But in 2021, the Hilltoppers came back with a purpose. Torbett moved from second base to shortstop and made a world of difference for the infield. And at the end of the season, Science Hill was dancing in Murfreesboro and celebrating the school’s first state title since 1998. Torbett had a hit, drew a pair of walks, and scored a run in the title-game win over Hardin County.
Boosted by that enjoyable ride — and encouraged by a couple of baseball teammates — Torbett suited up to play football for the Hilltoppers this past fall.
FOOTBALL SEASON
Despite his lack of varsity experience — he played some as a freshman, but didn’t make a splash — Torbett was an instant success at wide receiver.
“I always loved playing catch out in the yard with family, so I liked football,” Torbett said. “And I’m pretty fast, so it was easy for me to run. And that’s what I did this season. I just ran. The coaches helped me with the details of playing because I was a little rusty at first.”
Torbett caught 33 passes for 639 yards, an average of 19.3 per reception that established him as one of the area’s best deep threats. He also scored five touchdowns.
“(Quarterback) Jaxon Diamond made it really easy for me,” Torbett said. “He would pinpoint the ball right into my arms.”
Everything was going well until late in the regular season. Against Jefferson County, Torbett took a hit and said he felt something pop in his knee. The Hilltoppers had a week off, which helped Torbett get ready for the regular season finale against Dobyns-Bennett.
Against the Indians, Torbett said he suffered a similar hit. This time, however, more damage was done.
“I tore my ACL along with the medial and lateral meniscus,” Torbett said. “The pain as it happened wasn’t terrible. It was just a pop and everything went numb. I was walking on the sideline and then jogging. I wanted to go back in the game, but my coach said I was hobbling too much. I didn’t really start thinking it could possibly be bad until the next morning when it swelled up.”
Hilltoppers football coach Stacy Carter said Torbett had an impact on the program.
“He’s a fantastic human being,” Carter said. “He went hard every rep. He was fun to be around, the kind of kid you want to coach. It was heartbreaking to see that happen.”
THE PROGNOSIS
Torbett had surgery on Nov. 11, leaving him the thinnest of timelines to have a chance to get on the baseball field this spring.
“The baseline is six months, which would be May 11,” Torbett said. “It could be more or could be less, depending on physical therapy. Right now the doctor said it’s too early to even give an estimate. But as far as range of motion and strength goes, they say I’m a little ahead of schedule.”
LEANING ON SOVEREIGNTY
When Torbett first learned the severity of his injury, he had to wrestle with human nature.
“It took a while,” he said. “I was super frustrated. I just kept praying and finally I got the feeling that anything could have happened. My mom helped me realize something worse could have happened if not for this injury.
“It’s tough coming off a state championship, knowing I may not get my season. But I trust that everything happens for a reason, and I trust God’s process. I have to trust that something else could have happened and this is actually a blessing.”
Science Hill baseball coach Ryan Edwards said Torbett stands out as a person.
“He’s a special kid who has definitely been through the highs and lows,” Edwards said. “He doesn’t get too low, and he won’t let winning the state championship define his life. He gets it.”
FRIENDS AND FAMILY
Torbett is fortunate to have plenty of support for what he is facing. Two of his teammates are his first cousins, Cole Torbett and Caleb McBride.
Cole and Jack are especially close.
“Ever since we’ve played baseball we’ve been on the same team,” he said. “We tell everybody we are brothers. He was as emotional as I was about my injury because of baseball and everything.”
They both come from baseball families. Jack’s dad, Hanes, played at Science Hill and the University of North Carolina. Cole’s dad, Lance, played for the Hilltoppers and East Tennessee State.
“Our dads are very knowledgeable baseball guys,” Torbett said. “They have really helped us through the years.
“My dad pushes me whenever I’m not doing anything, kind of feeling lazy. He tries to encourage me to get in the gym or get in the batting cages, or anything to make myself better.”
Edwards said Torbett’s work ethic has helped set him apart.
“We take 100 ground balls a day, and he never takes a ground ball off,” Edwards said. “That’s the kind of player he is.”
And Edwards said Torbett will help the Hilltoppers this season.
“I know he will be a leader for our program,” Edwards said. “He will be an example, and he is a spiritual leader. His buddies can come talk to him.”
THE FUTURE
Regardless of whether he steps foot on the diamond this spring, Torbett still has designs on playing Division I baseball. He plans to go the same route as his dad, checking in at Walters State Community College for a pair of seasons before hopefully landing a Division I deal.
“I was planning on (Walters State) before I got hurt,” said Torbett, who carries a 3.5 GPA. “It’s a great opportunity.”
Edwards said he believes Torbett will reach the Division I level.
“He can hit, run and field,” Edwards said. "He does so many things well. He’s going to be a great player at the next level.
“But I know no matter what he does in life he will be successful.”