Golf season started in July, and some area teams have already met significant challenges in tournaments.
And district action is a little more than a month away.
It’s time to take a look at which golfers are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack with the Johnson City Press/Times News Region 1-AA golf rankings.
At the top of the list is Science Hill sophomore Matt Hogan, whose standout performances this year includes a 2-under-par effort in the Morristown Invitational.
Hilltoppers’ head coach Kevin Vannoy said Hogan got off to a terrific start in his first season with the program in 2021.
“Matt came in with a great sense of course management,” Vannoy said. “He doesn’t put himself in trouble. That’s why he did what he did as a freshman last year. He showed a level of maturity you don’t see from a freshman.
“His next-best attribute is he loves to compete. He’s not afraid of the competition and the challenge. And he really takes coaching well. I can get on him, and he doesn’t mind being pushed. He grew up playing at Pine Oaks with older guys, and I think that helped him maintain his mental toughness.”
Science Hill has an extremely strong presence in the rankings, taking five of the top 10 spots on the boys' side. Dobyns-Bennett holds two of the top three spots for the girls. The rankings are weighted toward average scores from the jamboree and the Morristown Invitational tournament.
BOYS
Player, School, Average
1. Matt Hogan, Science Hill — 73
2. John Cheek, Science Hill — 75
3. Sam Barbour, Dobyns-Bennett — 77
4. Luke Campbell, Elizabethton — 77
5. Paul Haire, Science Hill — 78
6. Will Wells, Science Hill — 78
7. Blake Adams, Dobyns-Bennett — 79
8. Austin Moody, Daniel Boone — 80
9. Parker Leming, West Ridge — 82
10. McKibben Teal, Science Hill — 83
11. Matt Durham, Sullivan East — 84
12. Alex Gouge, Elizabethton — 84
Note: Volunteer’s Tucker McLain is a candidate for the rankings, but didn’t participate in the jamboree or the Morristown tourney.
OTHER TEAM STANDOUTS
Tennessee High — Carter Myers
West Ridge — Parker Leming
David Crockett — Josh Clever
GIRLS
Player, School, Average
1. Rachel Smith, Science Hill — 78
2. McKenzie Hauk, Dobyns-Bennett — 80
3. Aliezah Robinson, Dobyns-Bennett — 80
4. Elise Lunsford, Daniel Boone — 85
OTHER TEAM STANDOUTS
Tennessee High — Lauren Hawk
West Ridge — Arabella Laughlin
Sullivan East — Tori Leonard, Evie Leonard
David Crockett — Kadence Ball, Kristen Ball
Elizabethton — Hannah McDonnell
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.