Football isn’t a game for the meek.

And while there’s a place for finesse, most times the outcome comes down to things like: textbook tackles, breaking tackles, pancake blocks, and other physical points for a game of contact.

The Johnson City Press All-Tough Guy team is made of players who earned their stripes by way of toughness, hard work, and doing things in a football way when the lights come up on Friday nights.

This year’s ATG captain is a dandy. It seems Cade Fleeman was made for hitting. The Science Hill senior was a 5-foot-10, 190-pound wrecking ball that opposing offensive coaches had to include with many notes in their game plans.

Joining Fleeman on the honor roll was teammate Justus Sutton. His presence alongside Fleeman made life extremely difficult for opposing offenses.

Here is the rest of this year’s All-Tough Guy team: West Ridge linebacker Eli Topping, David Crockett defensive back John Rucker, Daniel Boone defensive end Will Hamlin, Daniel Boone offensive lineman Peyton Ford, Tennessee High running back Levon Montgomery, Unicoi County running back Nehemiah Edwards, Hampton lineman McKinley Kuhn, Elizabethton running back Cade Russell and Hampton linebacker Ryan Crumley.

This year’s All-Tough Guy coach was an easy pick. Cloudland lined up with just a handful of players compared to a lot of schools. But Zac Benfield got his kids to believe, scrap, fight, claw and battle all the way to the Class 1A state semifinals.

CADE FLEEMAN

It wasn’t just about him hitting hard, he was a skilled linebacker who made plays. He also carried a great attitude and was a team leader.

There's something to be said about doing things the right way on the football field, and that was part of Fleeman's approach.

JUSTUS SUTTON

The reasons he was in on so many plays included off-the-charts physical toughness and determination.

Sutton was a bruiser, almost like a defensive lineman in a linebacker's body.

PEYTON FORD

When a team says, “We’re going to run the football,” and the defense knows it, that team better bring a battering ram. For the Trailblazers, Ford was that weapon.

Defenses likely had the thought, "Is he coming after us again?"

ELI TOPPING

He played the game with intelligence and desire. And his teamwork-first attitude showed up in the fact he had the same number of assists as he did solo tackles.

He was a heart and soul kind of teammate and player.

HENRY HAMLIN

Good old-fashioned physical toughness can go a long way in football, and Hamlin displayed that part of his game on pretty much every snap.

He found ways, through determination, to get to the ballcarrier.

LEVON MONTGOMERY

Football isn’t only about wins and losses, it’s about overcoming adversity. Montgomery walked through the fire of family tragedy and kept battling — and succeeding — for his teammates.

It was an all-heart season for Montgomery.

NEHEMIAH EDWARDS

Not only was Edwards a tough running back for the Blue Devils, he was also an active linebacker with a nose for the ball.

His performances were team-lifters.

MCKINLEY KUHN

Hampton is still playing, in part because Kuhn has used his size, determination and heart to stay on the field throughout the game. He finds ways to make blocks on offense and big plays on defense.

CADE RUSSELL

Look at the numbers and Russell profiles as a pretty good running back. But what some folks don’t see is his grit-level willingness to make blocks for Rollins and allow those game-changing extra couple of yards to be gained.

RYAN CRUMLEY

A tackle seeker — and often finder — Crumley is one of the heavy lifters on defense. And on offense he’s a behind-the-scenes wood chopper with dirt and sweat under his dog-blue collar.

He is a granite-tough snapshot of Hampton's rise to the title game.

JOHN RUCKER

When players keep finding ways to make plays on the football field, heart and desire are a big part of the equation. Rucker had plenty of both.

He was simply a gritty and determined player.