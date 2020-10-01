It’s getting to the point in the football season where league championships are decided.
And Science Hill’s home game against Farragut on Friday night is one of the contests that will weigh heavily in the title chase.
“This is a big game for us and for Farragut,” Hilltoppers’ head coach Stacy Carter said. “Both teams should be fired up because it means so much in the conference. There should be the best effort from both teams.”
Kickoff for the Region 1-6A contest is set for 7:30 at Tipton Stadium.
Science Hill is 2-0 in league play and 5-1 overall. Farragut (3-2 overall) is 1-0 in the region.
In another Region 1-6A contest, Dobyns-Bennett plays host to Jefferson County.
The Admirals are led by quarterback Dawson Moore and receiver/athlete Matt White. Moore has thrown for 848 yards and 10 touchdowns while White has 23 catches for 392 yards and six touchdowns.
Carter said Farragut will use White in the wildcat formation at times, and he is a threat.
“We’ve got to stop the big plays to (White),” Carter said. “And their quarterback is playing a lot better than he did early. He’s getting more comfortable throwing the ball, and Farragut is playing better.”
Science Hill has been playing well, too. Last week was an unexpected and unwelcome week off when Knoxville Catholic canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
“We wanted to play,” Carter said. “But we got to heal up a little bit. (Caleb) Mazoff was not going to play, but he will play this week.”
Mazoff is the Hilltoppers’ main ground threat, and Carter said his team needs production from him.
“We have to get some yards on the ground to complement the passing game, which is very good,” said Carter.
Hilltoppers’ quarterback Jaxon Diamond has thrown for 1,207 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season. Cole Torbett is the top receiving threat with 25 catches for 408 yards.
Farragut’s top defensive player is linebacker Eli Purcell, who has two sacks and seven tackles for loss.
“He’s a real good football player,” Carter said.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (0-6, 0-2) at DOBYNS-BENETT (5-0, 2-0)
It looks like a mismatch on paper, and the Indians are certainly a big-time favorite.
The Patriots have had trouble scoring recently, totaling only 26 points over the last four weeks while surrendering 139.
D-B has absolutely dominated this series, winning 23 of the last 24 meetings.