Even though he’s one the best players on the East Tennessee State football team, Tre’mond Shorts spends his Saturday afternoons in relative anonymity.
As an offensive lineman knows, it’s tough to get noticed in the heat of the battle.
Of course, when the coaches watch the video of the game, the players on the line are graded. But as soon as the game is over and the box score comes out, it’s like they weren’t even there. Rushing yards, passing yards, tackles, punts, etc. — it’s all in there. But there’s not a word about an offensive lineman.
“That’s always been the case,” said Shorts, a 6-foot-4, 345-pound All-Southern Conference tackle with NFL aspirations. “There’s no stats for the offensive line. You just go out there and do your job. And when you don’t do your job, that’s when people notice.”
Shorts and his compadres take solace that they are part of a record-breaking season. With red-shirt freshman quarterback Tyler Riddell coming into his own and running backs Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors forming one of the best 1-2 punches in the country, the Bucs are on a roll, averaging more than 32 points a game, a school-record pace.
As Holmes runs toward the ETSU career rushing record, he’ll set a few more along the way.
Holmes’ next touchdown will be his 45th and break him out of a tie with Brandon Walker at 44. That next TD will also give Holmes’ the most points in school history.
“Me and Quay came in together so we always talk about him going out here and doing his thing and, you know, breaking records,” Shorts said. “His name might be on it, but we all had a part in that.
“It’s kind of like Tyler’s stats or Quay’s stats or Jacob’s stats, they’re kind of my stats too. Seeing Quay run for 161 was kind of like ‘Yeah, we ran for 161.’ Seeing Tyler throw, we kind of do that. Protection and run blocking is a team thing.”
The Bucs are 8-1 overall, 5-1 in the SoCon. That’s tied for first place with two games remaining in the regular season.
When ETSU coach Randy Sanders was asked what made this team special, he replied it was the unselfishness, and he said it all starts with the offensive line.
“From top to bottom, it’s a very unselfish group,” Sanders said. “You just look at what Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors do. Every really good football team I’ve ever been a part of, the offensive line sets the tempo for the for the football team. And I think our offensive line has played very well.
“If they don’t do their job, Tyler doesn’t have his chances. They just go out there and play and all they worry about is what the scoreboard says at the end.”
The Bucs play at Western Carolina on Saturday before returning home for a meeting with Mercer, which enter this weekend tied for first.