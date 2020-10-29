It’s not an average last game of the regular season.
Science Hill will have a chance to at least share the Region 1-6A football title, but will be short-handed once again because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Hilltoppers will travel to Knoxville to take on Bearden with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Science Hill is 4-1 in region play and can tie Dobyns-Bennett (5-1) for the top spot. The Hilltoppers (7-2 overall) could also grab the No. 1 seed for the playoffs, depending on the outcome of Thursday night’s game between the Indians and Alcoa.
Bearden enters the game with a record of 3-2 in league play. The Bulldogs are 3-5 overall, but all losses have come against strong teams.
Science Hill handed Dobyns-Bennett its first loss of the season with last week’s 31-21 decision despite double-digit players missing the game because of COVID quarantine. As of Wednesday, Hilltoppers’ head coach Stacy Carter was preparing to play without 15 quarantined players against Bearden. At least three starters are in that mix, and there’s no guarantee others won’t be added to the list before Friday’s game.
“We should have those 15 kids back before the playoffs, but they won’t have any practice,” said Carter, whose team is also missing seven other players because of injury.
The absences have made it a challenging week.
“It’s all kinds of shuffling,” Carter said. “We’re having to teach people how to snap the ball. One of the players who is out is a backup center. And what do you do if your starting center has to come out because of blood, or has his helmet knocked off? We’ve also had to work on long snappers. When one piece is missing, it starts messing up the whole thing.
“But that’s what coaches do. We adapt. We’re used to doing it. We adapt to injuries and we adapt to COVID. That’s the way it was when I was in the military. You can still be successful.”
It’s a very important game for the Hilltoppers, who would drop all the way to the No. 4 seed — getting a dreaded first-round trip to Maryville — with a loss to Bearden. Or they could be the region champ, with a possible path to the quarterfinals, if they win.
Carter said he expects his team to be ready to go and excited about the opportunity.
“Here’s what I’ve learned about these kids,” Carter said. “We knew we had a great bunch of kids and people. No matter what the situation is, they’ve come out and given us everything they’ve got.”
Bearden presents Science Hill with a good ground attack. Running back Makai Williams carried 21 times for 266 yards in last week’s 49-20 win over Morristown West.
The 5-foot-9 speedster has been clocked at 4.44 in the 40.
“Their quarterback (John Carlevato) is a runner, not so much of a thrower,” Carter said. “He’s a big physical sophomore who can run the football. It’s a spread running attack.”
Carter said his team simply needs to play football.
“We have to keep overcoming adversity,” he said. “We have to step up and play, no matter what. We need to get off to a good start. If we let them hang around, they’ve got a lot to play for, too.”
Science Hill junior quarterback Jaxon Diamond is closing in on a 2,000-yard passing season and also leads Northeast Tennessee with 22 touchdown tosses.