It’s a brand new landscape for high school football teams in Northeast Tennessee.
What was accomplished by Elizabethton, Hampton and Cloudland last year made a big impact on what teams can think about as they look forward. It’s a done deal. Area teams don’t have to just dream about winning a state football championship. If they have a few good horses, they can flat out believe it.
A REASON TO BELIEVE
During the recent media days, Cloudland coach Zac Benfield said he hopes last year was part of a future foundation of big things for area teams. His Highlanders didn’t win the Class 1A title, but pushed the eventual state champion all the way to final minutes in a thrilling semifinal contest.
Hampton didn’t win the Class 2A state title, but made it to the championship game and had two plays from the 1-yard line just before halftime that could have made it a one-score game.
And while Elizabethton didn’t win its third straight Class 4A state title, the Cyclones were locked in a double-overtime battle with Tullahoma that came down to the game’s final play.
It was three close calls from schools within 20 miles of each other. And it obliterated any thoughts of a state title being a pipe dream.
So when media days came this year, and a coach said, “We want to win a state championship,” it didn’t sound like it did in the previous four decades.
“With the kids, the most important thing is they hear the coaches say this is what we want to do, and they’re not rolling their eyes,” Benfield said. “Now the kids believe. And it may be a cliche, but if the kids believe it you can achieve it.”
Benfield didn’t flinch when he said his team’s goal in 2022 is Chattanooga. There’s no reason to think differently, he said. He has learned from the success of his Carter County neighbors.
“It speaks volumes to the jobs (Elizabethton coach) Shawn Witten and (Hampton coach) Michael Lunsford do,” Benfield said. “It’s one thing to have a fluke year, but it’s another to have sustained success. I think the narrative has changed for Northeast Tennessee.”
There have been three turning points in Northeast Tennessee history. And there is one still waiting, perhaps in the near future. Here’s a look backward and forward.
THE VIKING SHIP
The TSSAA created classification-based football playoffs in 1969. By 1972, Tennessee High had bagged two Class AAA state championships.
So there was a feeling at the time, the best football was played in this little corner of the state. But then Chattanooga claimed the 1973 title (Baylor) and Nashville followed in 1974 (Father Ryan). Oak Ridge, Bradley Central, Memphis Christian Brothers, Gallatin and a second title for Oak Ridge closed out the decade.
It would take nearly 30 years from Tennessee High’s second title for Northeast Tennessee to reach a state title game. Cloudland got there in 2001, but was pounded by private-school Ezell-Harding.
THE GREENE WAY
In some respects, it was Greeneville’s trip to the 2009 Class 4A championship game that changed everything. The Greene Devils not only got there, but the 21-14 loss was a game that was tight throughout and could have gone either way.
Back-to-back state championships in 2010-11 put Northeast Tennessee back on the map for the first time in almost 40 years. Greeneville did it again in 2017-18.
CYCLONE STORM
It took a long time for Elizabethton to figure a way past Greeneville. But the Cyclones kept getting better and learning from the Greene Devils’ success.
When Elizabethton solved the Greeneville riddle in 2019, the Cyclones didn’t waste their opportunity. They won back-to-back state championships, and were just a play or two away from a third.
But it was still only Class 4A success for Northeast Tennessee until the Cyclones were part of the three-class Carter County charge deep into the 2021 playoffs.
ONE MORE DOMINO
Can Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill or West Ridge share in the state-title beliefs of the smaller schools?
They can if they can topple the last domino facing Northeast Tennessee: Maryville.
If the Indians or Hilltoppers find a way to beat Maryville in the postseason, the biggest door would be broken down.
Beating the Rebels wouldn’t bring a state title, it would only be a step. And certainly Murfreesboro Oakland has become its own level of giant. But because Maryville’s stadium is littered with state-title banners, beating the Rebels would prove it can be done at the Class 6A level.