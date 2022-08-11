SG-Hampton 1 (copy)

Hampton’s Levi Lunsford (9) carries in a game last year against South Greene. The Bulldogs’ run to the Class 2A state title game in 2021 helped increase optimism across Northeast Tennessee for 2022 and beyond.

 MATT LAWS

It’s a brand new landscape for high school football teams in Northeast Tennessee.

What was accomplished by Elizabethton, Hampton and Cloudland last year made a big impact on what teams can think about as they look forward. It’s a done deal. Area teams don’t have to just dream about winning a state football championship. If they have a few good horses, they can flat out believe it.

