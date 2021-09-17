KINGSPORT — A week ago coach Joey Christian called Levi Evans and Hayden Sherer the heart and soul of his Dobyns-Bennett football team, and Friday night the pair proved it in the Indians’ 28-14 win over West Ridge.
Evans scored on his only two touches and Sherer was on the money end of the two biggest plays of the game as D-B remained unbeaten (5-0, 2-0) by surviving the Wolves in Region 1-6A play at packed J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Sherer was particularly huge in the fourth quarter on both sides of the ball.
A strong-side linebacker, the blitzing Sherer managed to sack powerful Wolves’ quarterback Ethan Bergeron as the upset-minded visitors, down 21-14 at the time, threatened to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter.
Then, with 1:21 left, Sherer snared a 23-yard touchdown pass from junior QB Jake Carson on a 4th-and-6 play, just as West Ridge licked its chops to get the ball back. The score allowed the Tribe to finally close the book on the Wolves.
“Those are two seniors who have been in the program ... obviously this is our fourth year and those two who have been with us the whole time,” Christian said. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked and are great football players.”
SHERER’S SACK
Down 21-14, following an Eli Iacino interception and return to the D-B 44 yard-line, West Ridge had it second-and-9 at the Tribe 24 when the speedy Sherer stunted and tripped up Bergeron for a 21-yard loss, effectively ending the drive.
“That sack there pretty well made it to where they had to punt when they were, I guess, driving to maybe tie the game,” Christian said. “Huge, huge play.”
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Sherer understood the significance of the moment.
“I blitzed off the outside and nobody blocked me,” Sherer said. “I came in wide open and got good leverage on him and he ended up falling down.”
CLINCHING PLAY
West Ridge seemingly had D-B in a bit of a pickle after an Iacino punt pinned the Indians back on their own 9 with their 21-14 and 5:58 remaining.
But D-B used its ground-game meal ticket — running back I’Shawn Graves — and three major penalties on the Wolves, to eventually get it to the West Ridge 23, where Christian called for a curveball on the crucial 4th-and-6 play.
Carson threw perfectly to Sherer for the game-clinching score with 1:21 to play.
“Joey and them made a real good call there on fourth down — a gutsy call,” West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said. “We sold out to the run and he (Carson) stood up and popped one. Hats off to them. They got me.”
GRAVES STARS
A shifty 5-7, 165-pounder, Graves easily led all ball carriers with 157 yards on 20 carries, including a 50-yard dash in the third quarter to set up a 12-yard Andrew Myers TD scamper to up D-B’s lead to 21-7.
The 50-yard run featured a wicked stiff arm by the speedy senior.
“We worked on it (the stiffarm) all week,” Graves said. “I watch (Tennessee Titan running back) Derrick Henry a lot and I knew I had the defender.”
EVANS, CARSON GET IT DONE
Evans, a versatile 6-3, 210-pound tight end, recorded the game’s first points on a 2-yard plunge, before later going up and spearing a 13-yard scoring pass from Carson to make it a 14-7 game in the final minute of the first quarter.
Carson, a 6-6, 215-pounder, finished with the two TD passes and 8 completions on 14 attempts for 107 yards and two interceptions.
WEST RIDGE STANDOUTS
The Wolves tied the game at 7 with 4:09 left in the first quarter when Bergeron hit wide-open Isaac Haynie with a 59-yard scoring bomb.
Bergeron, who was held in check on the ground against a unit led by senior defensive end Trace Benedict, added a 2-yard TD plunge to help the Wolves get to within 21-14 on the last play from scrimmage of the third quarter.
A 6-3, 242-pound senior, Bergeron ran for 35 yards on 19 carries and completed 10 of 20 passes for 179 yards and the one score.
The 6-4 Haynie caught four balls for 105 yards.
“In the first half we made mistakes and hurt ourselves but we stayed in the ball game,” Hilton said. “At halftime we challenged the kids to come back out and get us back in the ball game and they did.
“We had ourselves in position and things just didn’t go our way.”