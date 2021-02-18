After Wednesday night’s 71-64 loss to Mercer, East Tennessee State basketball coach Jason Shay addressed his team’s kneeling during the national anthem at three games.
ETSU players and coaches kneeled before games at Alabama, Furman and, most recently, Monday night at Chattanooga.
As they have done all year at home games, they remained in the locker room while the national anthem was played before Wednesday night’s game. After warm- ups, they headed to the locker room 11 minutes before tip.
The team was the subject of plenty of social media conversation after they were seen kneeling in video footage on Monday. Some fans have expressed displeasure, saying they won’t attend games anymore when larger crowds will be allowed back into Freedom Hall. Shay was asked about the kneeling — and the fans’ reaction — and he had a response ready.
“That’s good that they’re discussing it because that’s what that was supposed to do,” Shay said. “It was a decision our team made prior to the season as a call to action against racial inequalities and injustices. … Our intentions by no means involve disrespecting our country’s flag or the servicemen and women that put their lives on the line for our nation. You know we hold those heroes near and dear to our hearts, including two generals that have served our country right here in our backyard. No one knows the sacrifice, the fear, the pain, the anxiety, the loss that they’ve experienced fighting for our country’s freedom and rights. But many of us don’t know the same sacrifice, fear, pain and loss the people of color have had to endure over 400 years. My team is a daily reminder to me that some things are just bigger than basketball.
“February being Black History Month is the perfect time to continue to shed light on the racial issues facing our country.”