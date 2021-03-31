For the second year in a row, the East Tennessee State men's basketball program is looking for a new coach.
Jason Shay’s resignation came as quite a surprise. The announcement left many people wondering why he would resign after one year on the job. They’re also wondering if he did, indeed, resign or if he was pushed out as a result of his team kneeling during the national anthem.
Less than two weeks ago Shay was discussing recruiting before the news conference introducing ETSU’s new women’s basketball coach Simon Harris. He didn’t sound like a man about to resign.
It’s not in Shay’s competitive nature to give up after one tough season, even if it’s been the toughest season anybody could ever imagine. The starting and stopping and starting again caused by the coronavirus pandemic made it a unique and uncomfortable year to begin with.
Shay seemed to be navigating the challenges just fine as ETSU was near the top of the Southern Conference standings with less than a month to go in the regular season. They had just destroyed Wofford, 71-49, in a game that showed his team’s potential when things took a turn for the worse.
It all began to unravel Feb. 15. when the Bucs made a visit to Chattanooga. They were 8-4 in the SoCon, in second place and appearing ready to be a factor in the conference race down the stretch.
Then all hell broke loose.
First, they lost the game that night to Chattanooga in a way ETSU has probably never lost before. The Bucs were down by three points with four seconds left when Ledarrius Brewer went to the foul line for two shots. Brewer made the first one and missed the second. ETSU’s Vonnie Patterson got the rebound and kicked it out to Damari Monsanto, who swished what appeared to be a game-winning 3-pointer.
The basket didn’t count, however, because a timeout had been called from the ETSU bench. After the game, Shay took the blame for the call, although video seems to show assistant coach Matt Wise calling for the timeout.
Chattanooga won when Monsanto missed another 3-pointer at the buzzer after the ill-fated timeout.
As it turned out, losing a game wasn’t even the most significant thing that happened that night.
The Bucs players and coaches kneeled during the national anthem before the game and it was caught on camera. They had previously done so at road games against Alabama and Furman, but with no local media in attendance because of the pandemic, it went undetected.
The kneeling set off a firestorm in Northeast Tennessee. Suddenly financial boosters of the program were upset. Politicians became involved. Shay had to make a statement, saying his team meant no disrespect to the military and that it was a “call to action against racial inequalities and injustices.”
The explanation didn’t assuage many and things got ugly in a hurry. It made for an uneasy finish to the season as the Bucs began to tank on the court. They won only one more game the rest of the way and that came in the Southern Conference tournament quarterfinals against a depleted Chattanooga team that was missing key players because of COVID-19 protocol.
Shay had a three-year contract and his base salary was $250,000 annually with a $50,000 stipend for work such as community relations and media responsibilities.
His departure isn’t going to be an easy chore for ETSU. His supporters have questions, and at some point, the school will have to offer a few answers.