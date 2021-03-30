Jason Shay is out as East Tennessee State’s basketball coach.
ETSU announced Tuesday that Shay has resigned after one season at the helm.
“Earlier today Coach Jason Shay shared with me his intention to resign as head men’s basketball coach at East Tennessee State University,” ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter said in a news release. “I fully respect Coach Shay’s decision and have accepted his resignation. Coach Shay is part of our championship history at ETSU, and I thank him and his family for the effort they have given to our university.”
Shay spent the last six years with the ETSU men’s basketball program — five as an assistant and one as a head coach. His first season as a head coach ended with a 13-12 record and a semifinal loss to UNC-Greensboro in the Southern Conference Tournament. His team also caused a stir by kneeling during the national anthem at some road games.
“After much consultation and deliberation, I have decided it is in the best interest of myself, my family and the ETSU men’s basketball program to no longer continue as the head basketball coach,” Shay said. “This past year has been extremely challenging for me in many different ways. It is the right time for a new challenge and an opportunity to reset my personal and professional goals.
“To my players and staff, thank you for all of your hard work, dedication and belief in me and our program. Leaving you will be the most difficult part as I truly love each and every one of you. Thank you to Buc Nation for your continued support and cheers, your unwavering energy and enthusiasm is what makes ETSU such a special place. Johnson City has been home for the past six years, and our family will always hold a special place in our hearts for the community and support.”
The search for ETSU’s next head coach will begin immediately.