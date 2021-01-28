East Tennessee State’s basketball team hasn’t played all week, but when the Bucs woke up Thursday morning, they were alone in first place in the Southern Conference.
Yet ETSU coach Jason Shay wasn’t impressed.
“We’re not really worried about where we’re at right now,” Shay said Thursday. “We’re worried about where we’re going and can we continue to improve. We’ve got a long ways to go. It’s kind of like the polls early in the season. They don’t really mean anything. We’ve got to continue to play good basketball and let the chips fall where they may. I know where we’re at and what the standings look like, but there’s a lot of basketball left to be played.”
The Bucs, who beat Furman on Saturday, jumped into first place when The Citadel knocked off Wof- ford on Wednesday night. That same Citadel team is coming to Johnson City on Saturday for 4 p.m. game.
ETSU is 5-1 in the SoCon. UNC Greensboro and Wofford are 6-2, while Furman is 4-2.
MONSANTO UPDATE
Damari Monsanto, who is rounding into an all-around player for the Bucs, suffered an injury to the pinky on his shooting hand against Furman. Afterward he said he was going for X-rays for a possible broken pinky.
As it turns out, he suffered a torn ligament in his finger. The injury won’t require surgery, but he will be playing with either a splint or a taped finger.
Monsanto had 22 points against Furman and is now the team’s leading rebounder at 7.1 per game.
DEFENSIVE STOPPERS
Vonnie Patterson has turned into the player Shay wants guarding the other team’s best scoring guard, especially down the stretch in close games. Center Silas Adheke always guards the opponent’s best inside player.
“Those two, right now, we’re just trying to find matchups throughout the game, especially late in the game,” Shay said. “Who can we put them on that they can do a good job with? We continue to tinker with that, but it’s a team effort doing it on the defensive end.”
CONTRASTING STYLES
Saturday’s game will be a contrast of styles. The Citadel will shoot as often as it can and try to out-score the Bucs. ETSU, meanwhile, will concentrate on holding down the high scoring Bulldogs.
The Citadel leads the SoCon in scoring at 88 points a game. ETSU is last at 69. The Bucs make their hay on the defensive end, where they allow a league-best 64 points per game.
“If we can keep them close to the 60s, low 70s, I’ll be happy with that,” Shay said. “And then we’ve got to be able to score and not put so much pressure on our defense. They go hand in hand.”