Jason Shay said he and his team didn’t spend much time celebrating his first victory.
“It’s on to the next game,” Shay, East Tennessee State’s basketball coach, said. “In this business you can’t linger on wins and losses. You’ve got to move on to the next one quickly.”
The Bucs haven’t played since Friday, when they beat Middle Tennessee State to give Shay his first win as a head coach.
The next game is Tuesday night against UNC-Asheville at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, although they came very close to adding a home game on Saturday to the schedule. They thought they had a deal in place before the other team decided to go in another direction.
“We tried to get a game for this weekend,” Shay said. “Just didn’t work out. We’ve kind of run into a time where we can’t push to get a game anymore, so we’re just going to move forward and play on Tuesday.”
ETSU is 1-2 after three games in the Gulf Coast Classic in Florida with losses to Abilene Christian and Austin Peay before Shay’s inaugural win.
“I thought we were really good defensively against three pretty good teams,” Shay said. “We were able to defend and rebound fairly well. I think we took quick shots. The defense was ahead of the offense and that gave us a chance to win the second two games. And now we’re working on fine tuning offensive execution and getting the shots that we want.”
Shay said most of his team’s practice has been centered on improvement, not anything specific to the next opponent.
“We haven’t really even looked at Asheville,” he said. “We’re just focused on us and how we can get better, cutting down on the turnovers and taking the right shots. As we approach the weekend, we’ll start to take a closer look at Asheville.”
STANDOUTS
Shay pointed out Ledarrius Brewer, Silas Adheke, Serrel Smith and David Sloan when asked who stood out to him after he watched the video of the three games.
“L.A. (Brewer) really picked up the slack and was able to score,” Shay said. “His scoring increased in all three games. We’re trying to get him in areas of strength for him so that he can use his strengths to be more efficient. We’ve got to get the ball to Silas and he’s got to be able to do something down there and the paint with it. Serrel is coming along and I thought David ran the show better. We continue to try and get him in position to assist his teammates so that they can make some shots or so he can score. He’s shown an ability to be a scoring point guard at as well.
TOO MANY TURNOVERS
“Turnovers are a problem,” Shay said. “We’re almost averaging 20 turnovers a game and can’t win many games when you turn the ball over that much. We’ve got to be able to pass the ball from A to B, and make the simple plays and passes, try to tell these guys ‘you’re going to get hit on drives and going to get slapped and we’ve got to play a little bit through some contact.’ We’ve got to take better shots. Shooting 35.6% or whatever we’re shooting, that’s not good enough.”
MAN IN THE MIDDLE
Shay said Adheke will have to become more patient on defense because he’s been called for 13 fouls in three games. The 6-foot-8, 245-pound center has been a big inside presence for the Bucs when he’s not on the bench with foul trouble.
“You know he has been a big key to our defense so far because he’s the anchor, he’s behind the play, he can see all other guys on the floor so he’s been able to get us in position,” Shay said. “He’s just got to be a little bit more patient.”