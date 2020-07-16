Science Hill is back on course this week as the Hilltoppers are working their way through tryouts for the fast-approaching 2020 season.
Head coach Kevin Vannoy said tryouts at Pine Oaks Golf Course will run through Thursday, and final cuts will take place early next week.
Monday was the first day golf teams were allowed to practice, and the season begins July 27.
The Hilltoppers boast one of the top boys’ golf programs in the state. They own four state titles (2018, 2003, 2001 and 1959) and 11 runner-up finishes, including last year when they finished nine strokes back of Franklin.
Part of the reason for the success, Vannoy said, is the availability of courses.
“I hate Buffalo Valley is gone, but I can really say this about Johnson City: Pine Oaks, the Johnson City Country Club, and Blackthorn are the reasons for the success of golf at Science Hill,” Vannoy said. “It is because of their investment in youth golf.”
Vannoy said he could keep up to 18 players for this year’s program, but the most important battle is for a spot in the top six — the group that will play in regular season matches. In the postseason, only five players will be on the course.
On the girls’ side, four can play in the regular season with three in the mix for the postseason.
Finding the best golfers is a simple matter of the best averages, Vannoy said.
“You can have good days and bad days, but your average is who you are,” he said.
If the scores are tight, a playoff can enter the picture for the final spots.
Getting one of the top spots at Science Hill means navigating 18-hole competitions, not just the nine holes that are played during the regular season. Science Hill enters every season with a postseason mindset, and postseason matches are 18 holes.
Like everybody else dealing with sports in the pandemic, Vannoy had to make a few changes for this year’s tryouts.
“We have to follow the protocols,” Vannoy said. “I had a mask on when I asked the check-in questions. The kids don’t have to wear a mask when they are on the course. And we staggered the tee times. We used to meet here at 9:30 a.m. in a big cluster.”
Science Hill’s lone senior this year is Pujan Shah. John Cheek is among the top juniors.
“We have a slew of sophomores and juniors, Vannoy said.
The girls are led by Grace Smith and Armita Kordamiri.