Science Hill senior Trinny Duncan’s final high school cross country season is something out of a storybook — and it’s not over yet.
“I was really looking forward to my final high school and hoping to reach my goals, but I did not expect that I would be able to compete at the level that I have been,” she said. “I am just very grateful to have had a full season since I wasn’t able to compete at the region last year due to an impromptu quarantine.”
Duncan went from not even competing at the region meet last season to winning this year in emphatic fashion, covering the historic Trailblazer 5-kilometer course in 19:02.6.
She also won the Big 5 Conference meet and was the first Lady Hilltopper to complete the conference and region double since Martha McCoy in 2012.
“I am just happy that I was able to herald my team and am honored to join the others that have accomplished this feat,” Duncan said.
Duncan has steadily been getting better over the years, albeit in the shadow of Jenna Hutchins. With Hutchins not expected to compete at all this season, Duncan has stepped into the role of being the consistent low-stick for the Johnson City squad.
“I do not really concern myself with being in the spotlight,” Duncan said. “I just focus on doing my best for myself and my team at every meet.”
Before this season, Duncan had never broken 19 minutes on any course. Nowadays, she’s consistently running close to her best times from the last three years and has lowered her personal best from 19:33.9 at Great American in 2019 to 18:35.8 at the Big 5 meet this season at Fender’s Farm.
The farthest back she has finished in any race this season is 16th and that was at the ultra-competitive Jesse Owens Classic in Alabama.
“I am pleased that I have been able to work up to consistently running faster than I have in previous seasons,” Duncan said.
She is also active in outdoors activities, particularly loving to hike.
“I have hiked Angel’s Landing, which is one of the most dangerous hikes in America,” she said.
Duncan won’t have to face any dangerous ledges or narrow paths this week at the TSSAA Class AAA state meet in Hendersonville. The course at Sanders Ferry Park is quite wide and the rolling hills are much more forgiving than the brutal inclines of East Tennessee.
“I would love to run a course personal best and look forward to seeing what I can do,” she concluded.